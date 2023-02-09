Batteries Plus Offers Consumers, Schools a Chance to Win a Year's Worth of Free Batteries

Nation's Battery Expert Launches Contest to Celebrate New Branded Alkaline Battery Line

HARTLAND, Wis., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, announced today the launch of a contest that will give consumers the chance to receive its newly launched Batteries Plus-branded alkaline battery line and give a donation back to a local teacher in their community. With National Battery Day falling on February 18, there is no better time for the retailer to highlight the role batteries play in powering our lives.

The contest, which runs from February 13 – 28 and overlaps with National Battery Day, gives participants the opportunity to enter to win a year's worth of free Batteries Plus branded AA and AAA batteries. Three winners will be selected in a random drawing at the conclusion of the contest. These lucky recipients will then have the opportunity to select a local teacher to receive a donation of one years' worth of branded batteries as well. Because teachers play such an intricate role in communities across the country, Batteries Plus wants to contribute to powering their classroom's essential tools. Interested participants can visit www.BatteriesPlus.com to enter for a chance to win through the online form.

"For 35 years, Batteries Plus has provided top-tier resources to power the lives of communities all over the nation. In order to keep up with the expectations of our customers, we wanted our brand name to be associated with the best-in-class products," said Derek Detenber, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at Batteries Plus. "We've developed a line of alkaline batteries that rivals other leading brands on the market in both quality and price. And as the nation's leading battery retailer and expert, we are confident in putting our name on this high-level product."

In addition to the retailer's newest battery line launch, Batteries Plus is also encouraging consumers to celebrate National Battery Day by showing their phones some love when it comes to battery replacement. When your phone doesn't seem to keep a charge, sometimes the answer isn't a new phone, it's simply a new battery. These battery replacements, which are conveniently available to consumers with Batteries Plus's 700+ locations, make a phone run like new at a fraction of the cost of buying a new device. Batteries Plus offers lower price points than Apple on all iPhone model batteries, meaning mobile device users are able to keep their phones operating at their best in just a few minutes with a quick battery change at the retailer. Batteries Plus allows consumers to walk in or make a same-day appointment for quick phone battery replacements. With no new contracts, no waiting in line and a smaller price tag than the competitors, Batteries Plus gives consumers a simpler way to get their device operating like new and to get great, convenient service.

"Your iPhone battery is designed to last hours but the battery life can degrade over time. At Batteries Plus, we know a battery that won't hold a charge can put a significant damper on your productivity," added Detenber. "That's why we are making it more accessible for consumers to have the opportunity to save money, time and hassle on their phone battery replacement."

In addition to offering its new branded alkaline batteries, Batteries Plus helps consumers keep their cell phone, key fob, laptop, and tablet batteries lasting longer and more efficiently. Each staff member at its more than 700 locations has experience working with top brands and operating systems to give the best inspection for a device, including phone repair for broken and cracked screens. Batteries Plus also offers a range of products, such as: automotive batteries (ATV, motorcycle, car, marine, and golf cart), chargers, cell phone batteries, phone essentials, SLA batteries, alkaline batteries, and generators.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

