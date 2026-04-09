Batteries Plus Partners with HOTDISH to Elevate Franchise Development Marketing Strategy

Leading Power Solutions Franchise Taps Strategic Marketing Agency to Enhance Lead Generation and Accelerate Multi-Unit Growth

HARTLAND, Wis., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, today announced a new partnership with HOTDISH, a franchise-focused marketing agency, to strengthen and evolve its franchise development marketing strategy. The collaboration is designed to enhance brand positioning, improve lead quality, and accelerate growth, particularly among multi-unit operators.

Through the partnership, HOTDISH will work closely with Batteries Plus to evaluate and refine how the brand connects with prospective franchisees across digital channels, advertising, and candidate communications. The initiative will focus on developing a more cohesive and compelling franchise development presence, ensuring consistent messaging and a streamlined experience for candidates throughout the discovery and decision-making process.

"A more strategic, cohesive approach will help us convert stronger franchise candidates more efficiently." Post this

"Batteries Plus has built a strong foundation as a dependable, essential-services franchise, and this partnership allows us to take our development efforts to the next level," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer of Batteries Plus. "We're focused on attracting sophisticated, multi-unit operators who align with our model and long-term vision. HOTDISH brings a strategic, data-driven approach that will help us sharpen our messaging, improve engagement, and ultimately convert high-quality candidates more efficiently."

HOTDISH will support Batteries Plus in defining and activating key franchisee personas, refining its value proposition, and enhancing the brand's differentiation within the competitive franchise landscape. The engagement will also include the development of targeted marketing campaigns across digital channels, social platforms, and industry publications, supported by refreshed creative and messaging aligned across all touchpoints from website to advertising to candidate nurturing efforts. The campaign's rollout is anticipated to begin this summer following an initial learning stage.

"Our approach starts with truly understanding a brand: what makes it unique, who it's trying to reach, and how it shows up across every stage of the franchise journey," said Dawn Kane, Founder of HOTDISH. "Batteries Plus is an established, high-performing system with strong momentum, and we see a significant opportunity to elevate how that story is told to prospective franchisees. By creating a cohesive, design-forward strategy and aligning messaging across every channel, we can help attract the right candidates and move them through the pipeline with greater clarity and confidence."

With more than 800 locations open and in development across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Batteries Plus continues to expand its footprint as a recession-resistant, essential retail concept. The brand's diversified business model spanning batteries, lighting, device repair, and commercial power solutions, positions it as an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking stability and long-term growth.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Danny Stewart, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 266

SOURCE Batteries Plus