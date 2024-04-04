Batteries Plus Partners with Texas A&M University to Recharge Campus Power Solutions

Nation's Leading Battery Retailer Fulfills Battery & Lighting Needs on Multiple Campuses

HARTLAND, Wis., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's premiere partner for businesses, providing a local touch with a national presence, is pleased to announce its continued partnership with Texas A&M University to make available ongoing battery and lighting solutions to multiple universities and agencies within the Texas A&M University System.

Through the utilization of a purchasing cooperative, specifically the non-profit E&I Cooperative Services, Texas A&M University is able to leverage Batteries Plus's expertise to fulfill its battery and lighting needs. Several departments throughout its campuses utilize batteries to power important devices such as electronic door locks, security systems, fire panel systems, smoke detectors, emergency signs, touch free soap and towel dispensers and much more. With this agreement, Texas A&M University is able to save up to 30% when purchasing SLA and alkaline batteries, utilizing lighting and device repair and recycling services.

Additionally, the brand is available through the locally owned Batteries Plus store, a certified Texas Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) vendor as part of the E&I program. Ordering is as simple as the click of a button through the e-procurement platform and supports the university's supplier diversity efforts.

"To be able to work with a university partner like Texas A&M is very exciting for Batteries Plus," said Angie Tuerck, National Account Manager at Batteries Plus. "While they are dedicated to providing quality higher education to their students, the safe operations of campus facilities are part of that experience, and we look forward to playing a role to ensure their learning is uninterrupted."

Along with the cost savings, Texas A&M University benefits from reliable and convenient on-hand products and services, plus flexible delivery, with each local Batteries Plus location that each campus works with to provide a local touch. They also receive the product and sales expertise of their own representative for assessments to ensure they have the appropriate lighting and power solutions.

"We are excited to partner with Batteries Plus to keep our campuses running smoothly for students, faculty, and staff," said Robby Bounds, Executive Director of Procurement Services at Texas A&M University. "Having access to their resources and expertise contributes to the seamless operation of our campus facilities across the state and provides ease and efficiency in meeting our power and lighting needs."

Texas A&M University represents one of 600 community colleges and institutions of higher education in the United States that has a relationship with Batteries Plus to power their campuses.

To learn more about the benefits of partnering with Batteries Plus Business, visit Batteriesplusbusiness.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Seth Goodman, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 224-723-9645

SOURCE Batteries Plus