/C O R R E C T I O N -- Batteries Plus/

In the news release, Batteries Plus Powers Up New "Battery Pack" Campaign, Building on its "Experts in Charge" Platform, issued 07-Apr-2026 by Batteries Plus over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made throughout the release. The complete, corrected release follows:

Batteries Plus Powers Up New "Battery Pack" Campaign, Building on its "Experts in Charge" Platform

Leading Specialty Battery Service Center Blends Expertise with Humor and Personality in National Ad Campaign

HARTLAND, Wis., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, is excited to announce the launch of its new national advertising campaign, introducing consumers to the "Battery Pack," a team of four battery-obsessed store associates whose passion, knowledge, and personality bring the brand's expertise to life. The campaign highlights the in-depth knowledge and problem-solving skills that set Batteries Plus associates apart.

"This campaign is about celebrating the passion of our store owners and associates as they solve real customer problems" Post this Batteries Plus is excited to announce the launch of its new national advertising campaign, introducing consumers to the “Battery Pack,” a team of four battery-obsessed store associates whose passion, knowledge, and personality bring the brand’s expertise to life. Each creative spot in the campaign blends a core part of Batteries Plus’ services with an element of humor, complete with a catchy and memorable jingle. For more on Batteries Plus, please visit www.batteriesplus.com. Speed Speed

Pairing Humor with Expertise

The campaign is the latest evolution of Batteries Plus' "Experts in Charge" platform, emphasizing the brand's primary differentiator. This iteration adds a comedic twist, showcasing the people behind the brand in a fun, memorable way.

"'Experts in Charge' is the foundation of this campaign, reflecting the knowledge our teams bring to every customer interaction," said Chris McGee, VP of Marketing for Batteries Plus. "With the 'Battery Pack,' we're spotlighting the unique culture that exists in our stores in a way that's entertaining, relatable, and memorable. This campaign is about celebrating the passion of our store owners and associates as they solve real customer problems."

Shot in a "docu-comedy" style, each creative spot marries a core part of Batteries Plus' services with an element of humor, complete with a catchy and memorable jingle. Consumers see the "Battery Pack" in their natural habitat: a Batteries Plus store, where they obsess over batteries, solutions, and customer service paired with a friendly and quirky personality. The services highlighted throughout the campaign include:

Car battery products and installations

products and installations Key fob repair and replacements

repair and replacements Seasonal batteries (e.g., boat batteries)

batteries (e.g., boat batteries) Commercial services

services Recycling and repair services

"Each spot highlights a specific service, starting with a clear, compelling value proposition, and then takes an unexpected turn, something a little surprising, a little over the top, and ultimately unforgettable," said Sara Whiteleather, Senior Director Marketing for Batteries Plus. "That balance is intentional. These moments go beyond entertainment; they're designed to spark conversation, drive sharing, and bring a new generation of customers into our stores."

The campaign will air in more than 160 TV markets across 27 weeks, a rollout designed to drive awareness of Batteries Plus' expertise nationwide. Complementing the TV spots, radio ads take the idea of a memorable jingle up a notch with a series of rock-inspired tunes highlighting the brand's retail and commercial services.

Real Store, Real Energy

While the "Battery Pack" characters are actors, the setting is authentic. The campaign was filmed in real Batteries Plus franchise stores in Phoenix, AZ, owned by franchise ownership group MarLu Investment Group.

Filming in an actual location helped ground the creative content in a true Batteries Plus experience, reinforcing the campaign's central idea that their expertise is not manufactured for advertising, but it lives in stores every day. The local store teams helped prepare the location for filming, from on the ground logistics to polishing individual batteries.

"Our stores are filled with people who genuinely love solving problems, it's what makes Batteries Plus different," said Jon Sica, President of Batteries Plus. "The 'Battery Pack' captures that spirit in a way that's fun and unexpected, but still true to the experience customers have when they walk into one of our locations. It's a celebration of the expertise and personality that power this brand every day."

Inspired by the Plus Games

Inspiration for the "Battery Pack" campaign came during Batteries Plus' first-ever Plus Games, where franchisees and store associates competed in high-energy challenges designed to test speed, knowledge, and skill, from cutting keys and fixing key fobs to navigating technical challenges under pressure. The "Battery Pack" personifies that passion seen during the Plus Games into a cast of memorable characters who show what Batteries Plus expertise looks like in action.

"The Plus Games really put a spotlight on the incredible expertise across our entire Batteries Plus franchise system," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer at Batteries Plus. "Watching our franchisees and store associates compete with that level of speed, skill, and enthusiasm made it clear this energy deserves a bigger stage. This campaign builds our 'Experts in Charge' platform in a way that is distinctive, memorable, and true to those who power this brand."

With over 800 locations open and in development across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Batteries Plus serves as America's go-to battery and service provider. To explore the full range of services offered to both consumers and businesses, or to find a convenient Batteries Plus location near you, visit: www.batteriesplus.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Batteries Plus