Batteries Plus Prepares for A Groundbreaking 2023

Leading Battery Retailer with Proven Resiliency on Track for Another Record-Breaking Year

HARTLAND, Wis., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After seeing some of the biggest growth in the brand's 30+ year history in 2022, Batteries Plus, the leading provider of expert services for vehicle and home batteries, business battery solutions, and phone/key fob maintenance, is already preparing for an equally successful year ahead.

With multi-unit expansions lined up in markets like South Florida and Long Island, and several franchise agreements signed in new markets, the brand's essential, specialty products, trustworthy reputation and commercial sales are continuing to drive booming growth.

"Few competitors are expanding or setting records at our pace in this environment, and we're poised to continue growing both B2C & B2B revenue in the categories we play in," said Jon Sica, Chief Business Officer for Batteries Plus. "Through our constant developments and trailblazing multi-unit deals, we're positioned for another groundbreaking year ahead."

Batteries Plus offers a resilient concept that has a history of powering through even the most unprecedented times – such as the 2008 recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of Batteries Plus's specialty products can't be found anywhere else, including Amazon. Meanwhile, the leading battery franchise can ship these products to any of their 700+ retail locations.

Through their comprehensive training program, Batteries Plus equips each store with product experts who can answer all of a customer's questions and provide customized expertise that can't be found online or in big box stores.

"Batteries Plus has a competitive edge that's driving a record-breaking number of inquiries from aspiring franchisees," said Chief Franchising Officer Joe Malmuth. "We're also seeing more current franchisees become multi-unit owners and tap into new markets."

Their proven reliability is fueled by multiple revenue streams, from their ecommerce site to their B2B business and national accounts. In fact, the brand closed out 2022 with double-digit commercial sales growth and even pairs franchisees with experienced commercial sales coaches to help them capitalize on their position as an essential B2B supplier throughout the life of their business.

Speaking of suppliers, the rapidly-growing battery franchise's dependable relationships with their own suppliers and vendors makes it possible for franchisees to avoid supply chain disruptions and keep up with demand.

Each year, Batteries Plus recycles over 48 million pounds of batteries, as well as over half a million pounds of light bulbs. The brand continues to work with their national battery recycling partners to find innovative ways to drive efficiencies through the battery supply chain.

"Over the past few years and through plenty of economic uncertainty, our franchise has seen massive system growth, and it's all thanks to our reputable brand and our forward-thinking people," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "Whatever this year may hold, we're continuing to break records and are preparing for success like never before."

With over 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide, Batteries Plus has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, for the 30th year in a row, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 53 spots over last year's rank and even becoming one of only 49 franchise brands to be inducted into Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame. To learn more about Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

