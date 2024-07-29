Batteries Plus Ranked in Entrepreneur's List of Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit Owners

Nation's Leading Battery Retailer Named Top Multi-Unit Franchise Brand for Second Consecutive Year

HARTLAND, Wis., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the world's leading specialty battery franchise retailer, has been recognized in Entrepreneur's second annual ranking of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners. The ranking, which appears in the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com, identifies the brands with the most appeal for prospective franchisees interested in multi-unit ownership, as well as existing franchisees looking to expand their portfolios. Batteries Plus was ranked No. 142.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a top franchise for multi-unit owners for the second consecutive year. This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our franchisees, as well as the strength and resilience of the Batteries Plus brand," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer for Batteries Plus. "Our commitment to providing exceptional support and growth opportunities for our franchise partners remains unwavering, and we are excited to continue our journey of innovation and excellence together."

To determine the top brands for multi-unit ownership, Entrepreneur asked franchisors a few relevant questions: Do they offer discounts to franchisees purchasing multiple units? What percentage of their franchisees own multiple units? What percentage of their brand's total units are owned by multi-unit franchisees? What is the average number of units owned by each franchisee? And finally, do they only sell multiple units or area developments? Entrepreneur also factored in each company's Franchise 500 score, which is based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial stability.

Franchisees have been driven to join the Batteries Plus family for a multitude of operational and brand-specific reasons. Including such things as the faster-than-average timeframe for new store openings, commercial business opportunities that franchisees can take advantage of before even opening their doors, the minimal number of employees required to efficiently staff any location, and the experienced support team that exists on the corporate side.

"Franchising is about fulfilling ambitions. For some franchisees, their ambition is to simply be their own boss—and for others, it's to own an ever-expanding collection of businesses as a multi-unit franchisee," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. We created this list for people with big vision, to help them find the brands that most support growth at all stages."

To view Batteries Plus in the 2024 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners list, pick up the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine, or find the list online at www.entrepreneur.com/franchises.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

