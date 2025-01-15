Batteries Plus Ranks on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500® List for 31st Year in a Row

Nation's Leading Battery Retailer Celebrates its Continued Legacy of Excellence

HARTLAND, Wis., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, has once again earned recognition as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, climbing 20 spots from last year on the world's premier franchise ranking list. This marks the 31st consecutive year the brand has made the list, an achievement that solidifies its position as a dominant player in the franchise industry. Batteries Plus continues to be celebrated for its exceptional performance in areas such as unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"For over three decades, our inclusion in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 has reflected the strength of our business model, the hard work of our franchisees, and the unwavering support of our corporate team," said Victor Daher, Global Vice President of Franchise Development for Batteries Plus. "Being part of this prestigious list for over 30 consecutive years showcases the durability of our brand and our ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing market."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Batteries Plus has consistently excelled in these categories, highlighting its status as a reliable and rewarding franchise opportunity.

As the brand continues its growth trajectory, Batteries Plus has prioritized innovation, service, sustainability, and meeting the evolving needs of consumers and businesses. Over the past year, the company achieved significant milestones in expanding its footprint and growing its business-to-business (B2B) partnerships, further reinforcing its leadership position in the industry.

"Batteries Plus is built for the future, offering franchisees a recession-resilient, essential services model that caters to both individual consumers and large-scale commercial clients," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer of Batteries Plus. "Our placement on the Franchise 500 list validates our commitment to providing unmatched value to our franchisees and customers."

With over 800 stores open and in development nationwide, Batteries Plus offers an omnichannel approach to serving customers, providing products and services such as battery replacements, lighting solutions, phone repairs, and key fob programming. Franchisees benefit from multiple revenue streams, national brand recognition, and strong support systems designed to drive long-term success.

To view the full 2025 Franchise 500 list, visit Entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or pick up the January/February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

