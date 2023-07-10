Batteries Plus Recognizes Longtime Franchisees for Milestone Achievement of $20 Million in Sales

Oregon Owners Receive Lifetime Achievement Award After Record Sales Year; Tennessee Franchisees Receive Rookie of the Year Award

HARTLAND, Wis., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During its annual Sales Achievement Event, Batteries Plus, the world's leading specialty battery franchise, recognized dozens of franchisees in the system – from brand veterans marking milestone accomplishments after decades with the franchise, to rookies who have only just begun their franchising journey. Among the impressive award winners were Miguel and Tony Perez, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award for their extraordinary efforts in achieving a Batteries Plus first: $20 million in sales.

Batteries Plus franchisees Miguel and Tony Perez were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award after becoming the first franchise owners in company history to surpass $20 million in sales.
Batteries Plus franchisees Robert and Kristen Roskowski were honored with the Rookie of the Year Award s well as the Customer Service Award.
The Perez's franchising venture with Batteries Plus began when their father, Jose, saw a newspaper advertisement for the brand 28 years ago. Together, Jose, his wife, and their sons opened the first Batteries Plus location on the West Coast in 1995. In the years since, Miguel and Tony have gone on to open 10 more locations in Oregon and two in Washington. It's all led up to them making history this past year as the first franchise owners in company history to surpass $20 million in sales.

"We're proud of all we've been able to accomplish over the last 28 years with Batteries Plus," said Miguel, who serves as the CEO of their Batteries Plus stores. "The success we've been able to achieve is not only a testament to the hard work our family has put into this franchise, but to Batteries Plus' sustainable business model as the world becomes more dependent on batteries."

That same business model that helped drive the Perez's success is exactly what attracted Robert and Kristen Roskowski to Batteries Plus two years ago. After opening their store in Sevierville, Tennessee in December 2021, the Roskowskis have accomplished one of the highest first-year commercial sales in company history. Their relentless sales efforts earned them the Batteries Plus Rookie of the Year Award.

"Rob and Kristen's tireless dedication to Batteries Plus so early on in their franchising endeavors is evident in sales that are nothing short of impressive," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Franchising Officer for Batteries Plus. "I have no doubt they are quickly on their way to growing a strong presence in Eastern Tennessee."

The Roskowskis were also recognized with the Customer Service Award for demonstrating excellence in customer service and achieving the highest customer satisfaction score brand-wide.

"We've established a depth of loyalty amongst members of the community out here in Tennessee, and we're thrilled to be able to provide power and energy to local homes and businesses," Rob Roskowski said. "After spending 7 years serving in the military and another 6 in the police force, it's an honor to continue serving my community through Batteries Plus."

To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or to tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:
Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300 ext. 264

SOURCE Batteries Plus

