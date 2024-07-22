Batteries Plus Rounds Out Q2 with Franchise Innovation Award and 6 New Store Openings

Expansion and Innovation Drive Nation's Leading Battery Retailer's Growth and Success in Q2 2024

HARTLAND, Wis., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, has continued its impressive growth trajectory, welcoming new franchise owners, opening new stores, and receiving industry recognition to round out the first half of 2024.

Over the course of the past three months, Batteries Plus signed agreements for six new locations and opened a total of 6 new stores. Among these new signings, Batteries Plus proudly welcomes a new franchise owner in Louisiana, expanding its footprint and bringing exceptional products and services to more communities. The new stores are strategically located across various states to serve a diverse range of customers, including:

North Carolina

South Carolina

Virginia

Michigan

Ohio

Florida

Batteries Plus was also honored with the Franchise Innovation Award at the Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC) in June, a testament to its continuous efforts in innovation and excellence within the franchise industry. This prestigious award highlights the brand's dedication to advancing the franchise model and delivering outstanding value to both franchisees and customers.

"We are thrilled with the progress we've made in Q2, from expanding our presence across the country to being recognized for our innovative approach to franchising with the Franchise Innovation Award," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer for Batteries Plus. "This award is a testament to our innovative approach to franchising and the hard work of our franchisees and entire team. We look forward to building on this momentum in the coming months."

Additionally, Batteries Plus was featured on a general session panel at FCXC, where its leadership shared insight on successful brand strategies for creating a customer-centric culture, ensuring consistent execution, and boosting performance and profits.

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, Batteries Plus is poised for further growth and innovation. The brand recently entered into negotiation for a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (DOE) to use its expertise to spearhead a comprehensive, nationwide initiative to dramatically increase battery recycling, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

For more information on franchise opportunities with Batteries Plus, visit www.batteriesplusfranchise.com/.

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City.

