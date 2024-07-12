Batteries Plus Secures $7 Million Grant from U.S. Dept. of Energy, Becoming the Nation's Front Door for Battery Recycling

Multi-Faceted Initiative Aims to Remove Financial Barriers for Consumers, Enhance Operational Efficiencies & Educate Communities on Responsible Battery Recycling

HARTLAND, Wis., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus – the nation's leading specialty battery retailer for both consumer and business needs, and one of the largest retail battery recyclers in the U.S. – is proud to announce it has been selected for negotiation of a grant of over $7 million from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (DOE) to use its expertise to spearhead a comprehensive, nationwide initiative to dramatically increase battery recycling.

Batteries Plus Exterior

With 700+ locally owned stores nationwide, Batteries Plus has been a leader in battery collection and recycling for more than 30 years. With a passion for environmental responsibility, Batteries Plus recycles 50 million pounds of batteries every year, more than one million pounds of which is rechargeable and lithium batteries. The DOE selected Batteries Plus for the substantial grant based on its extensive network of franchisees and specially trained battery professionals, who are uniquely positioned to manage the safe and environmentally responsible disposal of batteries.

"For 30 years, we have led the way in battery recycling to benefit our communities and preserve the natural world," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "We hope this grant allows us to encourage Americans to properly recycle the dead batteries in their homes at their locally-owned Batteries Plus store."

The funding will allow Batteries Plus to:

Incentivize Consumers to Recycle : Consumers will be able to recycle batteries at Batteries Plus stores at no cost during this program, thus reducing the financial barriers that often deter consumers from recycling their batteries for the next three years. This effort will be bolstered by educational campaigns that emphasize the environmental benefits of responsible battery disposal, with a particular focus on underserved communities to ensure equitable access .

: Consumers will be able to recycle batteries at Batteries Plus stores at no cost during this program, thus reducing the financial barriers that often deter consumers from recycling their batteries for the next three years. This effort will be bolstered by educational campaigns that emphasize the environmental benefits of responsible battery disposal, . Make Recycling Mainstream Nationwide : The grant will facilitate the development of a highly visible and accessible recycling workstation that will streamline the sorting and packaging of batteries and simplify the process for consumers, effectively making recycling mainstream across the U.S. This new technology is expected to reduce labor time by 3-4 minutes per pound of batteries processed, leading to a 30% reduction in costs. Batteries Plus will share this technology with other retailers to promote industry-wide efficiency.

: The grant will facilitate the development of a highly visible and accessible recycling workstation that will streamline the sorting and packaging of batteries and simplify the process for consumers, effectively making recycling mainstream across the U.S. This new technology is expected to reduce labor time by 3-4 minutes per pound of batteries processed, leading to a 30% reduction in costs. Batteries Plus will share this technology with other retailers to promote industry-wide efficiency. Engage & Educate Americans About This National Priority : Batteries Plus will work with the DOE to launch a robust marketing campaign, leveraging partnerships with sports teams and community organizations to raise awareness about battery recycling. Educational content will be created for schools and the general public, and consumer surveys will provide insights to refine outreach efforts about this national priority. The awareness initiative targets all communities across the brand's nationwide footprint.

Before funding is issued, DOE/MESC and Batteries Plus will undergo a negotiation process. Watch for notifications from your local stores as this program rolls out across the nation in the upcoming months. For more information on Batteries Plus and to find the nearest Batteries Plus retail store near you, please visit www.batteriesplus.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is a leading specialty retailer that offers an unmatched selection of battery solutions for consumers and businesses, no matter their power needs. With over 700 locations in 46 states and Puerto Rico, the retailer not only has unrivaled selection when it comes to meeting power needs, but its stores offer expertise to go along with any purchase. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about Batteries Plus and its products and services, visit www.batteriesplus.com. For more information on Batteries Plus' services for all B2B power needs, visit www.batteriesplusbusiness.com. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Regan Lee, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 630-842-0414

SOURCE Batteries Plus