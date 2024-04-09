Batteries Plus Secures Signings for 22 New Franchise Locations to Close Q1

Leading Franchise Retailer Announces a Record Quarter of B2B Franchise Sales

HARTLAND, Wis., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The tailwinds haven't subsided in 2024 for Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise. A reality made plainly evident after the franchise posted a Q1 performance that rivals, if not surpasses, that of any other in the brands 36 years in operation.

Over the past several months, the Batteries Plus team signed 22 new territories across Michigan, Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Arizona; the latter as a result of the brand's Market Stewardship Program. In addition to these latest additions to the franchise pipeline, Batteries Plus celebrated the opening of 8 storefronts during Q1, spanning Connecticut, Nevada, California, Colorado, New York, and Florida, respectfully.

The strong presence of the Batteries Plus team at this year's Multi-Unit Franchise Conference is a prime component that their team points to for driving continued interest in their franchise opportunity.

"The proven nature of our franchise opportunity continues to speak for itself; attracting a continuous stream of entrepreneurs wanting to be a part of a community-oriented, people-driven, profitable concept," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer for Batteries Plus. "We're committed to the success of our franchise partners, as evidenced by the record month of systemwide sales we saw in January of this year. A record that we continuously break, and which franchisees are wanting to take advantage of."

As the year progresses, Batteries Plus has expressed an intent to sign an additional 45 locations all while opening another 39 stores by years end; in line with the string of record-breaking years for franchise development the brand has experienced in the post-pandemic era. A goal that has only been furthered with the continued buildout of their executive leadership team, recent award wins with Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Hall of Fame listing, and same-store sales records shared with the public.

"The franchise will only continue to break ground in new markets from here, alongside new and existing franchisees, making our brand, and the essential service it offers communities, more accessible than ever," said Vic Daher, VP of Franchise Development for Batteries Plus. "Much of that growth will come as seasoned multi-unit owners increasingly recognize and take advantage of the benefits that Batteries Plus can offer in diversifying their portfolio."

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

