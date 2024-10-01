Batteries Plus Strengthens Leadership with New Appointments and Focus on Diversity

Nation's Leading Battery Retailer Prepares for Future Growth with Key Leadership Promotions and Latino Franchise Partnerships

HARTLAND, Wis., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, is laying the foundation for future expansion with a restructured franchise development strategy, emphasizing leadership, diversity, and opportunities for underrepresented communities. As part of this strategy, the brand is announcing two key leadership appointments that will play a pivotal role in both domestic growth and building a foundation for potential future international expansion.

Victor Daher (pictured), newly appointed Global Vice President of Franchise Development, and Brandon Mangual, promoted to Vice President of Franchise Development, are leading Batteries Plus' efforts to drive future growth and foster diversity within the franchise system. Their leadership marks a pivotal step in expanding opportunities for underrepresented communities.

Victor Daher, a seasoned franchise development expert with extensive experience in diverse markets, has been named the Global Vice President of Franchise Development after four successful years with Batteries Plus. Fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, and English, Daher's multicultural perspective and commitment to diversity align with the brand's mission to foster entrepreneurial growth and community support through franchising. His unique background as the son of a franchisor in Recife, Brazil, further underscores Batteries Plus' focus on diversity as a core pillar of its long-term strategy.

"In my career, I've seen firsthand how franchising can transform lives and communities," said Daher. "At Batteries Plus, we're not just expanding our footprint, we're bringing the power of entrepreneurship to areas that need it most. Our new strategy is focused on ensuring that our potential international partners have the same opportunities and support that have made our U.S. franchisees successful."

Batteries Plus is also proud to announce the promotion of Brandon Mangual to Vice President of Franchise Development. Previously serving as Managing Director of Franchise Development, Mangual has been instrumental in driving domestic franchise growth. He will continue to oversee U.S. operations while supporting Daher's efforts to lay the groundwork for future international initiatives. Together, the two leaders are focused on combining diversity, inclusion, and brand integrity to create long-lasting franchise success.

"Our goal is to ensure that every Batteries Plus franchisee, whether in the U.S. or abroad in the future, has the tools and support they need to thrive," said Mangual. "We're excited to strengthen our development strategy, with diversity and inclusion playing a central role in our approach."

As part of this strategy, Batteries Plus is building new partnerships with Latino business organizations to identify and cultivate franchisee candidates, both in the U.S. and internationally. With minority franchise ownership already at 26 percent, the brand is aiming to strengthen its support network for Latino entrepreneurs and expand its reach into new markets.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

