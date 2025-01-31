Batteries Plus Thousand Oaks Steps Up During Wildfires, Offers Essential Tips for Battery-Powered Protection

Despite Outage, Local Franchise Store Goes Above and Beyond to Serve Community, Highlighting Importance of Emergency Preparedness

HARTLAND, Wis., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As wildfires impacted Southern California, Batteries Plus, the nation's largest specialty battery retailer, took proactive measures to support affected communities while educating consumers on critical battery protection strategies.

Powering the Local Community

In Thousand Oaks, Calif., the local Batteries Plus store emerged as a beacon of hope amidst the crisis. Despite losing power itself as the store sat just miles from the devastating Palisades Fire, the store powered up a generator to remain open, extending its hours well past closing time to assist community members in need.

"When our community faced a crisis like these devastating wildfires, Batteries Plus isn't just a business—we're a lifeline," said Jeffrey Hirth, franchisee of Batteries Plus Thousand Oaks. "Our commitment goes beyond selling batteries; it's about supporting our neighbors when they need us most. By staying open during power outages and providing critical battery services, we aimed to help residents stay connected, powered, and safe during these challenging times."

This extraordinary commitment did not go unnoticed, with residents praising the store's dedication.

"The customer service on a normal day is stellar, and they go above and beyond," said "S. Richards" in a recent Google review. "I am not surprised that when the community is in a time of need—raging wildfires and power outages amidst the worst wind storm since 2011—that Batteries Plus stayed open past closing, even with no power, to help community members with any battery needs and to fix generators."

Near the Eaton Fire, the Batteries Plus store in Rosemead recognized its community's immediate need for power supplies. The franchise owners offered an employee discount for all its customers in need, as well as visiting the local Fire Departments to donate AA and AAA batteries.

In Ventura, the local Batteries Plus store remained open despite the power outages plaguing the community to help those in need. Specifically, the franchise owner stocked up on power stations and solar panels to keep the community powered.

Battery Protection Tips

As extreme weather events and natural disasters can strike with little warning, Batteries Plus emphasizes the importance of battery maintenance and emergency preparedness. The company offers the following tips to help consumers protect their batteries and stay powered during crises:

Regular Testing : Have car batteries tested, especially before extreme weather events in regions where temperatures can fluctuate, or where batteries are exposed to extended periods of hot and/or cold weather

: Have car batteries tested, especially before extreme weather events in regions where temperatures can fluctuate, or where batteries are exposed to extended periods of hot and/or cold weather Proper Storage : Store batteries in cool, dry places to prevent damage from heat and moisture.

: Store batteries in cool, dry places to prevent damage from heat and moisture. Emergency Kits : Prepare kits with portable chargers, portable power stations, power banks, spare batteries, weather radios, and jump packs like the X2Power Lithium Jump Pack

: Prepare kits with portable chargers, portable power stations, power banks, spare batteries, weather radios, and jump packs like the X2Power Lithium Jump Pack Professional Installation : Seek expert installation and anti-corrosion treatments to extend battery life for car, solar, and other harder to install batteries

: Seek expert installation and anti-corrosion treatments to extend battery life for car, solar, and other harder to install batteries Stay Informed: Keep updated on local weather conditions and emergency protocols

For more information on Batteries Plus's automotive products and services, please visit www.batteriesplus.com/automotive-center. More information on how to find the nearest Batteries Plus retailer store near you can be found at www.batteriesplus.com.

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

