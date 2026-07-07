BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS RETURNS TO ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND FOR ITS 15TH YEAR

~ Nationally Televised Across ESPN Platforms, November 24–27 ~

~ New Room-and-Ticket Packages Available, Including Courtside Seats and All-Access Ticket Offers ~

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, Atlantis Paradise Island welcomes the return of the 15th annual Battle 4 Atlantis, bringing together an elite field of NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball programs for one of college basketball's premier early-season tournaments, all played at the resort's iconic Imperial Arena. Blending high-stakes competition with the unmatched backdrop of The Bahamas, Battle 4 Atlantis is the marquee event on the college basketball calendar.

Battle 4 Atlantis Women's Tournament Flyer Battle 4 Atlantis Men's Tournament Flyer

On sale now, fans and fanatics can bundle exclusive room and ticket packages at atlantisbahamas.com/battle-for-atlantis. And new this year, All Access Tickets provide courtside seating and admission to all games across both the men's and women's tournaments.

"Only at Atlantis Paradise Island can guests experience the excitement and camaraderie of world-class college basketball alongside the unmatched amenities and experiences of our iconic resort," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "Over the past 15 years, Battle 4 Atlantis has become a showcase for championship-caliber programs and future legends of the game, with many of its student-athletes going on to capture NCAA and NBA titles. We look forward to welcoming this year's Men's and Women's teams and delivering another unforgettable tournament for players, fans, and families both on and off the court."

The 2026 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament will feature the following NCAA Division I teams:

WOMEN'S BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS (November 24–26)

Davidson College

University of Florida

University of Notre Dame

West Virginia University

MEN'S BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS (November 25–27)

Marquette University

University of Memphis

Mississippi State University

Penn State University

Texas A&M University

University of Virginia

Wake Forest University

Xavier University

The Battle 4 Atlantis tournament will be televised across ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, ACC Network, and SEC Network, allowing fans nationwide to follow all the action live from Paradise Island.

Beyond the action on the court, the tournament provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to pair top-tier competition with the signature offerings of Atlantis Paradise Island, from white-sand beaches, world-class dining, and vibrant nightlife to the renowned Atlantis Casino, Aquaventure, Dolphin Cay, immersive marine habitats, The Ocean Club Golf Course, and more.

Follow the latest tournament news, team announcements, and behind-the-scenes content on Instagram @battle4atlantisofficial and @atlantisbahamas.

Matchups and game times for both brackets will be announced at a later date. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.atlantisbahamas.com/battle-for-atlantis.

About Atlantis Paradise Island, The Bahamas

Atlantis Paradise Island recently completed a bold $250 million renovation and launched exciting new partnerships throughout the resort — including a full transformation of The Royal Towers, a reimagined Atlantis Casino, and much more. These enhancements mark a dynamic new chapter for the world's most iconic entertainment resort destination, ensuring that guests from around the globe continue to enjoy the very best of Atlantis, with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine, and unforgettable experiences ranging from live music performances and concerts to internationally acclaimed food and wine festivals. For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com.

SOURCE Atlantis, Paradise Island