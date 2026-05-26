ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND, THE BAHAMAS COMMEMORATES WORLD OCEAN MONTH AND TWO DECADES OF MARINE CONSERVATION IMPACT

~From Coral Restoration and Species Rescue to Immersive Education, Atlantis Continues to Advance Ocean Conservation and Environmental Stewardship through the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation and its World-Class Marine Habitat~

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Ocean Month this June, Atlantis Paradise Island is highlighting new milestones from Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF), the resort's nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to protecting marine species and their habitats. Recent achievements include the ongoing curation of The Bahamas' first Coral Gene Bank, the arrival of a critically endangered sea turtle following a 2,700-mile rescue, and new guest programming designed to deepen understanding of marine conservation in The Bahamas and beyond.

Researchers examining Lucky, a Critically Endangered Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle; and releasing Lucky upon successful rehabilitation (Photo Credit: Atlantis Paradise Island)

Over the past 20 years, ABPF has supported scientific research, habitat restoration, and community outreach focused on coral reefs, mangroves and marine life. Together, Atlantis and ABPF have helped rescue, rehabilitate, and release more than 7,500 sea turtles, invested over $5 million in coral reef research and restoration, and contributed to the protection of more than 1.4 million acres of marine habitat.

"Marine conservation is in our DNA and World Ocean Month is the perfect time to celebrate with our team members and guests," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "For decades, we've been actively involved in ocean research, rescue and education through the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation. Our efforts not only protect marine species and their habitats, but our work helps us inspire guests to be as passionate as we are."

Advancing Coral Research and Reef Restoration

One year after opening, The Bahamas Coral Gene Bank at Atlantis Paradise Island remains a cornerstone of the country's reef conservation efforts. The bio-secure facility is the first of its kind in The Bahamas and preserves coral species, supports propagation, and strengthens reef restoration in response to rising ocean temperatures and disease.

The Gene Bank can house up to 600 mature coral colonies, along with smaller fragments and juvenile corals, safeguarding the genetic diversity essential for long-term restoration. It currently protects 15 species, including Elliptical Star Coral, Pillar Coral, Maze Coral, Boulder Brain Coral, and Grooved Brain Coral.

Atlantis Paradise Island has also established The Bahamas' first Sea Urchin Nursery, a pioneering project funded by ABPF to explore how algae-eating long-spined sea urchins (Diadema antillarum) can support coral reef recovery. Led by Jim Brittsan of Sustainable Ocean and Reefs (SOAR), the program raises juvenile urchins in a natural ocean environment designed to prepare them for successful release onto coral reefs.

Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release: Expanding Impact

Atlantis remains the only Marine Mammal Stranding Response Facility in The Bahamas, providing critical care for stranded marine animals throughout the Americas. Recent efforts include the rehabilitation of Lucky, a critically endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtle rescued after being cold stunned in Nova Scotia and transported 2,700 miles to Atlantis for continued veterinary care. Lucky's recovery underscores the importance of coordinated rescue networks and specialized rehabilitation expertise.

For the past 17 years, Atlantis and ABPF have supported the Sea Turtle Conservancy's Tour de Turtles, a satellite-tracking initiative that advances sea turtle research and public education. This year, Atlantis is sponsoring an endangered adult female leatherback turtle from Soropta Beach, Panama.

Marine Research in Action: The Return of Manta Rays

Atlantis Paradise Island recently welcomed Kronos, a young Atlantic manta ray (Mobula yarae), to the ocean-fed Ruins Lagoon, marking the resort's first manta ray in more than four years. The newly identified species is found in tropical and subtropical Atlantic waters and is believed to reach up to 20 feet, making it one of the largest rays in the Atlantic.

The resort was the first facility in the Western Hemisphere to display manta rays and has now cared for 15 individuals as part of its ongoing research and conservation efforts. Estimated to be one to two years old with a six-foot wingspan, Kronos will contribute to research on manta ray growth, behavior, and migration before being released.

Protect and Preserve: Supporting Critical Coastal Ecosystems

To help protect and preserve Bahamian wetlands, Atlantis Paradise Island propagates and grows mangroves throughout its estuaries and lagoons, supporting critical coastal ecosystems that help protect shorelines, improve water quality and provide habitat for marine life. Since 2010, Atlantis has donated more than 8,000 young mangrove trees to nonprofit partners including The Bahamas National Trust (BNT), helping expand and restore mangrove habitats across The Bahamas while contributing to research on how mangroves can better withstand hurricane threats and strengthen coastal resilience. Guests can observe mature mangrove trees throughout the resort, including at Predator Lagoon, Estuary Lagoon and Ruins Shallows at The Royal, as well as mangrove nurseries at both Predator Lagoon and Dolphin Cay, where young propagules are nurtured into new plants.

Connecting Guests to Conservation

Atlantis continues to expand how guests engage with marine life through Flippers, Fins and Feathers, a new experience at Dolphin Cay, the resort's 14-acre marine habitat and rescue and rehabilitation facility. The guided program introduces guests to dolphins, sea lions, and macaws while offering behind-the-scenes access to Atlantis' veterinary and animal care operations.

The resort is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and has earned Global Humane Certified™ status, reflecting its adherence to rigorous standards for animal welfare and care. These distinctions support Atlantis' responsibility in caring for more than 250 species while contributing to conservation efforts on-site and in the field.

Atlantis Paradise Island continues to invest in conservation initiatives that combine research, education, and guest engagement, helping foster deeper connections to the marine ecosystems of The Bahamas.

To learn more about these conservation initiatives and the guest experiences designed to bring immerse, educate and inspire, please visit Atlantis Paradise Island. Hi-res images can be found here.

About Atlantis Paradise Island, the Bahamas

Atlantis Paradise Island recently completed $250 million in bold renovations. It launched exciting new partnerships throughout the resort — including a complete transformation of The Royal Towers, a reimagined Atlantis Casino, and much more. These enhancements mark a dynamic new chapter for the world's most iconic entertainment resort destination, ensuring that guests from around the globe continue to enjoy the very best of Atlantis with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine, and unforgettable experiences ranging from live music performances and concerts to internationally acclaimed food and wine festivals. For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com.

About The Cove, Atlantis Paradise Island

Atlantis' ongoing commitment to thoughtful luxury, world-class design, and exceptional stays continues with the carefully phased transformation of The Cove.

The Cove remains open and welcoming guests as this next chapter unfolds. This refined evolution will introduce beautifully redesigned suites, elevated shared spaces, and a vibrant new pool and beach club experience, while preserving the privacy, exceptional service, warm Bahamian hospitality, and effortless sense of escape that define The Cove. For more information and reservations, please visit: atlantisbahamas.com.

SOURCE Atlantis, Paradise Island