DYLAN'S CANDY BAR NOW OPEN AT ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND IN THE BAHAMAS

Originally launched in New York City in 2001, Dylan's Candy Bar has become a beloved global destination known for merging the worlds of fashion, art, and pop culture with candy. The opening at Atlantis Paradise Island represents an exciting new chapter for the brand, bringing its signature, "modern day candy land," to one of the most celebrated travel destinations in the world.

"When I opened Dylan's Candy Bar, I was fulfilling a childhood dream of creating a place where candy could feel as magical as it did when I was a kid," said Dylan Lauren, Founder and CEO of Dylan's Candy Bar. "Since then, it's been so special to watch Dylan's Candy Bar become a destination for families, travelers, and candy lovers from all over the world. Atlantis Paradise Island has such an incredible sense of fun and escape, and I can't imagine a more perfect place to bring our colorful world of candy to life."

"When we think about how to continually evolve the guest experience at Atlantis Paradise Island, it is about introducing moments that feel both immersive and unexpected," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island. "The arrival of Dylan's Candy Bar brings a truly one-of-a-kind experience to Marina Village, adding a vibrant, playful element to our retail offerings that resonates with guests of all ages. It is a natural fit for Atlantis, where discovery, creativity, and a sense of wonder are at the core of the guest experience."

Located in the heart of Marina Village, Dylan's Candy Bar brings a sweet twist to Atlantis Paradise Island's vibrant retail lineup, offering guests the perfect stop for a sugar fix, gifts, and souvenirs. The store features a selection of candies spanning nostalgic favorites, novelty treats, international imports, seasonal assortments, and Dylan's Candy Bar exclusives.

Guests are welcomed into a playful, immersive shopping experience filled with bright colors, larger-than-life candy displays, and Instagram-worthy moments throughout the space. A curated assortment of Dylan's Candy Bar signature items are available including, colorful confections, candy-themed accessories, and lifestyle gifts inspired by the spirit of paradise. The addition of Dylan's Candy Bar further enhances Atlantis Paradise Island's reputation as a must-visit destination for travelers, food lovers, and families alike. Known for its authentic Bahamian hospitality, world-class dining, entertainment, and one -of -a kind experiences, Atlantis' Marina Village serves as the resort's hub for shopping, dining, and exploration.

Dylan's Candy Bar is located at Atlantis Paradise Island's Marina Village and is open daily from 10:00am–10:00pm.

About Dylan's Candy Bar

Dylan's Candy Bar was founded in 2001 by Dylan Lauren with a mission to awaken the creative spirit and inner child in everyone. Renowned for merging the worlds of fashion, art, and pop culture with candy, Dylan's Candy Bar is a pioneer in changing the way we see candy. As the state-of-the-art sweets emporium and candy lifestyle brand, Dylan's Candy Bar is not your average "candy store." The modern day candy land is home to over 7,000 candies from around the world, making it the most popular destination for the ultimate sugar rush experience.

Dylan's Candy Bar stores are currently located in New York City, East Hampton, and Los Angeles, and now Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas, along with several airport locations across the country, with plans to continue expanding to major cosmopolitan cities in the U.S. and worldwide. For more information, visit dylanscandybar.com or follow along on social @dylanscandybar.

About Dylan Lauren

Dylan Lauren, known to many as the "Candy Queen," is the founder and CEO of Dylan's Candy Bar. Her stores are the most original candy emporiums on the planet, featuring unique candy from around the world and decades past. As the daughter of legendary fashion icon Ralph Lauren and author Ricky Lauren, Dylan was immersed at an early age in design, art, and fashion. After graduating from Duke University with a degree in Art History, she traveled the globe in search of the world's most exciting confectionery creations. By 2001, she realized her childhood dream by opening her first candy store inspired by "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory." Dylan is also the author of Dylan's Candy Bar: Unwrap Your Sweet Life. Here she shares entertaining, decorating, and gift-giving ideas for every holiday and special occasion with her chic and colorful signature style.

About Atlantis Paradise Island

Atlantis Paradise Island recently completed $250 million in bold renovations and launched exciting new partnerships throughout the resort — including a complete transformation of The Royal Towers, a reimagined Atlantis Casino, and much more. These enhancements mark a dynamic new chapter for the world's most iconic entertainment resort destination, ensuring that guests from around the globe continue to enjoy the very best of Atlantis with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine, and unforgettable experiences ranging from live music performances and concerts to internationally acclaimed food and wine festivals. For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com.

SOURCE Atlantis, Paradise Island