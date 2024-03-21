Battle Court Spring 2024 Season Heats Up as Teams Vie for Playoff Contention

MIAMI, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) is in the midst of a thrilling Spring 2024 Battle Court season and top teams are eyeing a chance at the championship on Friday, May 17 (7 p.m.). The current rankings have the Warriors, Chargers and Renegades at the top, and fans can expect electrifying showdowns in the coming weeks.

Battle Court Jai-Alai Warriors player Victor Manuel Ramirez "Manny" goes to endless lengths to catch the ball.

"As we dive into the heart of the season, the level of competition and the quality of play on the court have been nothing short of extraordinary. Each week, these teams bring their A-game, delivering thrilling matches that keep fans on the edge of their seats," said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of the World Jai-Alai League. "The energy and dedication displayed by the pelotaris make this season truly special and we anticipate even more exhilarating moments in the weeks to come."

With an impressive 46.5 points, the Warriors are on top of the leaderboard and their primary focus is on pursuing championship glory. Warriors General Manager Leon Shephard shares his excitement about the thrilling season, "The season is far from over and the Warriors are focused and ready to be a force in the pursuit of a championship."

Don't miss the upcoming gamedays as excitement rises and the quest for the championship intensifies. Battle Court matches take place three days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Friday) at the Magic City Fronton in Miami. WJAL's spring season gamedays are open to the public on Fridays (7 p.m.) through May 17. For more information about the World Jai-Alai League and to stay updated on the latest standings, visit www.battlecourtjaialai.com .

As the Battle Court Spring 2024 continues, here are the current rankings and points for each team:

Team Points Possible Points Remaining (PPR) Warriors 46.5 48 Chargers 45 40 Renegades 35 63.5 Devils 28.5 64 Cyclones 22 55.5 Fireballs 15.5 64

