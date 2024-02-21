Mister Red, Latest South Florida Personality to Join the World Jai-Alai League List of Owners

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Arias, also known as Mister Red, is the latest South Florida personality to join the list of notable owners championing the world's fastest ball sport. Arias joins the World Jai-Alai League as the co-owner of the Chargers team, alongside Miguel Zulueta of Lifestyle Miami. The Chargers currently rank at the top of the leaderboard for the six teams competing in the 2024 Spring 2024 Battle Court season.

Jai-Alai team co-owners Miguel Zulueta and Mister Red with Chargers team at Spring 2024 draft (third and fourth from right)
Mister Red, comedic content creator
"This game is fast-paced, thrilling and not your abuelo's jai-alai," said Arias. "Of all the roles that I've taken on, owner of a jai-alai team, a sport with such a rich history in the 305, seems surreal and full circle all at the same time." 

Arias, the comedic content creator whose material regularly taps into his Hispanic upbringing, has earned a loyal fan base and amassed over one million combined followers on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. He can be seen regularly cheering on his team at the Magic City Fronton on their Friday game nights. The WJAL has seen a surge of interest in the past year, bringing on notable ambassadors, investors and team owners.

In addition to Arias and Zulueta, the Spring 2024 team owners include retired NFL legends, Ray Lewis and Lawrence Taylor, as co-owners of the Warriors; three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem as owner of the Renegades; Chris Cote, the longtime producer of the "Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,' as owner of the Cyclones alongside Mike RyanK. Marie "La Gringa Más Latina" from TU 94.9FM and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Maffio as owners of the Devils; and WJAL as owner of the Fireballs.

"Mister Red is a great complement to the league's group of ambassadors," said Miguel Zulueta, co-owner of the Chargers team. "He is uniquely tuned into South Florida's pulse and his levity and quick wit are both relatable and integral to attracting a new generation of fans."

WJAL matches are viewable during the competitive season on Jai-Alai TV (www.jaialai.live), via the Jai-Alai app and at www.watchjaialai.com. Battle Court matches are available on DraftKings and BetRivers for wagering in 17 states including Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Battle Court gamedays take place at the Magic City Fronton's glass-walled court at 450 NW 37 Ave. in Miami. Gamedays are open to the public on Fridays (7 p.m.) and can be viewed via live broadcast only on Mondays and Tuesdays (5 p.m.) through May 17.

About World Jai-Alai League
The World Jai-Alai League is dedicated to revamping the once renowned sport of jai-alai across the globe by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the exploding international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans.

For more information, go to www.jaialaiworld.com.

