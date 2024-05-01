Battle Court Teams Compete for Chance at May 17 Finals

MIAMI, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) looks towards the culmination of its action-packed Battle Court spring 2024 season. Six competing Battle Court teams have been locked in a season-long quest to secure one of four spots to participate in the decisive playoff rounds set for Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 5 p.m. and the Final Championship on Friday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at the Magic City fronton.

Team Renegades' Goenaga makes a catch

"These final games are always exciting, and this year is no exception," said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of the WJAL. "With the standings so close and the stakes so high, every match counts. The dedication of the teams fuels the competition on the court and draws incredible energy from the fans. We're all excited to see how the playoffs shape up as these last few games determine the fate of our top contenders."

The playoffs kick off on Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m., with a high-stakes game between the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams. In a thrilling series of six doubles matches, the first team to earn four victories advances to the Championship on May 17. The excitement escalates on Sunday, May 12 at 5 p.m., when the top-ranked team faces off against the No. 4 team. This matchup will follow the same format, with a set of six doubles matches and a sudden death playoff if the teams are tied at 3-3.

The winners from these intense matches will face off at the Final Championship on Friday, May 17. Aside from winning the title, the winning team will earn their selected charity $50,000 as part of the World Jai-Alai League's robust community outreach program.

The highest scoring teams on the leaderboard include the Renegades owned by NBA 3-time champion Udonis Haslem, the Warriors team co-owned by NFL Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Lawrence Taylor and Ken and Martin Borkan, the Chargers co-owned by Mister Red and Miguel Zulueta, and the Devils co-owned by TU94.9FM radio personality K. Marie and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Maffio. For the latest team standings, please visit www.battlecourtjaialai.com.

WJAL matches are viewable during the competitive season on Jai-Alai TV ( www.jaialai.live) , via the Jai-Alai app and at www.watchjaialai.com . Battle Court matches are available on DraftKings and BetRivers for wagering in 18 states.

About World Jai-Alai League

The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) is dedicated to revitalizing the world's fastest ball sport by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the exploding international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans across the globe. For more information, go to www.battlecourtjaialai.com . The WJAL plays at the Magic City Fronton in Miami located at 450 N.W. 37th Ave.

