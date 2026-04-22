Bauducco Expands into U.S. Cookies Category with National "Scan to Find the Golden Cookie" Campaign

Building on its leadership in wafers, Bauducco strengthens its portfolio presence with a nationwide cookies initiative from April through May

MIAMI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bauducco®, a brand long recognized for its leadership in the U.S. wafer category, is taking its next step in portfolio evolution by entering the cookies conversation with a national campaign, "Scan to Find the Golden Cookie," running from April through May.

Bauducco® launches "Scan to Find the Golden Cookie" instant-win sweepstakes.

Starting April through May 2026, Bauducco®'s "Scan to Find the Golden Cookie" sweepstakes invites cookie lovers across all 50 states to enter for a chance to win. Purchase any participating Bauducco® cookie product and receive triple entry chances. Every single day of the promotion, one winner receives a $100 e-gift card — no registration required, no coupons to clip, instant. The grand prize winner drives home in a brand-new Ram 1500. The campaign is supported by paid social, digital media, retail media and in-store activations with POS materials.

Bauducco®'s portfolio covers every snacking occasion and is available nationwide at the main retailers. The brand's lunchbox-ready multipack formats, a segment growing faster than the overall cookie and cracker category, are among the formats leading that expansion:

Wafer 5 oz (Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry) The iconic sugar wafer cookie that made Bauducco® the leading wafer brand in the U.S.

Wafer 10-Pack Single Serve (Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Hazelnut) The lunchbox-ready format for on-the-go snacking.

Choco Biscuit - Available in a single-serve tray and new 10-Pack Pouch.

Zero Sugar Wafer (Vanilla and Chocolate) Better-for-you indulgence without giving up the flavor.

Mega Wafer - Featuring a double layer of cream with contrasting textures, built on the brand's category, available as of March 2026.

Maria Cookies (6 oz and new 3-Pack) The beloved Latin pantry staple.

"Bauducco® has been growing its cookie portfolio alongside its wafer leadership, expanding flavors, formats, and retail distribution one step at a time. The campaign brings together the company's existing cookies portfolio under a unified national platform, reinforcing its position within the category. Products such as, Choco Biscuit, Maria Cookies and other varieties are not new launches, but part of an established assortment now being elevated through a cohesive consumer-facing effort." — Juliana Cora Bastos, Marketing & Trade Marketing Director, Bauducco® International BU.

ABOUT BAUDUCCO®

Founded in Brazil in 1952 by an Italian immigrant, Bauducco® is one of the world's largest producers of baked goods, globally. Inspiring unforgettable moments with recipes crafted with innovation and passion, Bauducco®'s products are synonymous with The Feeling of Family. As a global company exporting to more than 50 countries, Bauducco® has been doing business in the U.S. for more than 20 years and has a national presence. Panettone, one of Bauducco®'s most iconic products, is a strategic player in the U.S. market, where the brand holds an 86% value share in this category. Bauducco® is the leading wafer producer nationwide. Bauducco®'s signature Panettones, Wafers, Cookies and Toasts are sold in most major retailers across the U.S. To learn more about Bauducco®, please visit www.bauducco.com and follow @bauducco.us on Instagram.

SOURCE Bauducco