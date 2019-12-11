Bausch + Lomb Introduces enVista® Toric MX60ET Intraocular Lens With StableFlex™ Technology

"A significant number of today's cataract patients also have astigmatism, a common condition that can contribute to distorted vision," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "The enVista toric MX60ET provides surgeons with a new product to address astigmatism during cataract surgery and is another example of our company's commitment to investing and innovating to meet the needs of our customers and their patients."

The enVista® family of lenses, which include monofocal and toric IOLs, offer a unique set of features designed to enhance the lens' performance once inserted into the eye. The Trusight™ aspheric optic design provides the benefits of excellent image quality and depth of field, as well the potential for increased resistance to scratches and abrasions that may occur during loading and surgical manipulation. Step-vaulted AccuSet™ haptics allow for extensive interaction with the capsular bag to aid in securing the lens position. The SureEdge™ design features a continuous 360-degree square edge; similar square edge designs have been shown to have the potential to prevent posterior capsular opacification compared to round edge designs.1,2,3 The enVista IOLs also remain the only single-piece, hydrophobic acrylic lenses domestically available that have been proven to be glistening-free.4

"In my experience with the new enVista MX60ET, the significantly enhanced optic recovery has contributed to my procedural efficiency," said Dee Stephenson, M.D., from Stephenson Eye Associates in Venice, Florida and first surgeon globally to implant the lens. "This benefit, combined with the exceptionally clear enVista optic, the excellent rotational stability and wide range of cylinder powers, will make this lens a go-to choice for my astigmatic patients."

For details on enVista toric IOL Indications and Important Safety Information, please click here.



About Intraocular Lenses

An intraocular lens, or IOL, is a clear, artificial lens that eye surgeons use to replace a person's natural lens when it to become cloudy due to a cataract. Cataracts, which can impede a person's vision, are a very common age-related condition. According to the U.S. National Eye Institute, more than 50 percent of Americans will either have a cataract or have had cataract surgery by age 80.5 Cataract surgery is one of the most frequently performed surgical procedures, it's also one of the fastest and most successful,6 improving vision afterward in about 90 percent of cases.7

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual or quarterly report and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

