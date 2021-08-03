Bausch Health To Reduce Debt By $350 Million

LAVAL, Quebec, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced it will reduce debt by $350 million through the redemption of outstanding senior notes, using cash on hand and cash generated from operations.

Bausch Health will redeem $350 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2025, CUSIP Nos. 91831A AC5, C96729 AC9 (the "Notes") on Sept. 2, 2021. With the redemption announced today, the Company will have redeemed a total of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of debt in 2021 using cash on hand and cash generated from operations.

The Company will issue today an irrevocable notice of redemption for the Notes, and a copy will be issued to the record holders of such Notes. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes. Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the Notes for redemption will be made through the facilities of the Depository Trust Company in accordance with the applicable procedures of the Depository Trust Company. The name and address of the paying agent are as follows: The Bank of New York Mellon; 111 Sanders Creek Parkway, East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057; Attn: Redemption Unit; Tel: 800-254-2826.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

