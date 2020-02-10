Bavaria Boutique Hotel in Munich Is First to Benefit from Optimized Pricing Through Infor HPO

MUNICH, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced it is providing the family-run Bavaria Boutique Hotel located in the heart of Munich, Germany, with the new cloud solution Infor Hospitality Price Optimizer (HPO). Bavaria Boutique is the first hotel to benefit from the optimized pricing offered by Infor HPO.

Infor HPO is a new pricing solution that delivers comprehensive, AI-based price optimization functionalities to hospitality institutions and hotels of all sizes. The smart calculation tool takes into account the entire customer journey of potential guests, checks the offers of relevant competitors and integrates additional costs of online travel platforms. Based on various key performance indicators (KPIs), Infor HPO generates a suitable price recommendation multiple times during the day in real time. The new Infor solution is tailored for hotels of all sizes. Being easy to use, it is particularly suitable for hotels that do not have their own revenue management department or want to expand their options in this area.

Bavaria Boutique Hotel expects to benefit from an optimized and more comprehensible pricing process. Previously, room rates were set manually based on experience. However, variables that were difficult to calculate often led to uncertainties as to whether an offer was in line with market conditions. The new data-driven pricing tool now supports Bavaria Boutique Hotel in determining the optimal daily rates for the next 365 days. Infor HPO continuously checks the current booking situation in Munich and surrounding areas, takes important events into account, compares the offers of competitors and finally generates a suitable price recommendation. Based on this data and the hoteliers' expertise, Bavaria Boutique Hotel can optimally align its room rates with the market and thus increase its turnover.

Infor HPO is the second Infor solution the hotel has implemented; it has been using the industry-specific Infor HMS (Hospitality Management Solution) for about two years.

"The assistance provided by the system gives us a secure feeling that we won't miss any important events or that our prices are completely out of touch with the market," explains Bernd Gronbach, MD and owner of the Bavaria Boutique Hotel. "Infor HPO offers us a well-founded decision basis on which — combined with our long-term experience — we can always set our room rates in line with the market. Clearly defined contacts as well as the seamless integration of Infor HPO into the existing Infor HMS solution are assets as well."

"The hotel business is a highly competitive environment. This is why operators are often faced with many challenges when it comes to pricing. Are guests willing to pay my calculated room rate? Are there any events in the area that could affect my pricing? How much does the competition charge?" says Stefan Bezold, Infor's executive sales director DACH & central eastern Europe. "We developed Infor HPO to provide data-driven answers to these questions. In this way, we help hoteliers to set market-oriented prices, allocate available rooms faster and finally increase profits."

For more than 20 years, Infor has been a technology partner to the hospitality industry, now serving more than 20,000 hotel customers, including 9 of the world's 10 largest hotel brands. Small individual hotels as well as large hotel groups have leveraged Infor systems. Infor's core competence as a "hotel software company" focuses on three areas: property management systems (front office and back office), revenue management systems, and sales & catering. Infor solutions can be used in the cloud or on-premise. To learn more about Infor systems for the hospitality industry, visit Infor HMS.

About the Bavaria Boutique Hotel

The family-run Bavaria Boutique Hotel lets the holiday feelings in the state capital Munich shine through. The central location of the design hotel, directly at Theresienhöhe in the heart of Munich, offers guests short distances to all hotspots and sights of the Isar metropolis. The combination of tradition and design characterizes this charming hotel. For business, cultural or shopping trips: The Bavaria Boutique Hotel offers great deals for the perfect stay.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

