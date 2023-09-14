BAXTER PLANNING INTRODUCES BAXTERPREDICT™

Introduces industry-first predictive Service Supply Chain platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter Planning , the leading provider of Service Parts Management technology, today introduced the industry's first predictive Service Supply Chain platform, BaxterPredict.

BaxterPredict is an innovative, end-to-end predictive Service Supply Chain platform designed to transform client Service Supply Chains. The new platform replaces surprises, urgent workarounds, expediting pressure, and confusion with confidence, clarity, and control across the entire Service Supply Chain lifecycle, from planning to execution to fulfillment, reducing inventory and 3PL costs while simultaneously driving higher service satisfaction levels with higher first-time fix rates and overall SLA attainment.

"By capitalizing on our industry-leading spare parts planning solution, BaxterProphet, we believe the BaxterPredict platform connects disjointed workflows, data sources, and teams with predictive insights that drive significant productivity gains, cost savings, and customer satisfaction," noted Baxter Planning CEO, Chuck Moeling. "Our integrated, platform approach to network design, parts planning, advanced forecasting, AI/ML product lifecycle planning, workflow orchestration, reverse logistics, and escalation management unlocks even greater value for service supply chain organizations."

Among the performance advantages clients can expect from the new platform include:

SIGNIFICANT COST-REDUCTION - Just-right stocking levels at every echelon drive big savings (>25%) on carrying costs, dramatically reduced expedited freight, and higher first-time fix rates —even for the most efficient organizations.

IMPROVED RESILIENCY - Real-time, predictive insight into operations (including 3PL) for on-the-fly, AI-driven optimization. Respond dynamically to snags and reduce reliance on expedited shipping.

LOYAL/SATISFIED CUSTOMERS - Smart, predictive customer escalation management transforms your time-to-response and resolution to boost CSAT, exceed SLAs, and always prioritize your most important customers.

END-TO-END VISIBILITY/CONTROL - True cross-system communications and aligned data gives your team real oversight of critical inventory.

"For over three decades, global enterprise leaders have relied on Baxter Planning for optimizing spare parts planning within complex Service Supply Chains. Our commitment to maintain and enhance the strength of our partnerships continues and expands with today's announcement. We couldn't be more thrilled to continue this exciting journey with our partners in planning, leveraging our integrated BaxterPredict platform," added Moeling.

About Baxter Planning

Baxter Planning is the world leader in Service Parts Management technology. Many of the world's best-known and highly trusted organizations rely on Baxter Planning's software to better manage their service supply chain. Its BaxterPredict™ end-to-end predictive platform transforms service supply chain management, reducing costs while improving service levels and streamlining operations. Customers using Baxter software manage $11B in inventory across 35,000 locations in 120 countries. Baxter Planning is a portfolio company of Polaris Partners, a private investment firm with offices in Boston, San Francisco, and New York. To learn more about Polaris, visit https://www.polarispartners.com/.

