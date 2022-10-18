Baxter Planning Recognizes Winners of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Third Annual Women in Supply Chain Award

This award recognizes outstanding female leaders whose accomplishments optimize supply chains for competitive advantage.

AUSTIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter Planning, a pioneer and recognized leader in Service Parts Management, has announced that three of its team members have been named as Women in Supply Chain 2022 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network. This year's list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.

Baxter Planning's 2022 Women in Supply Chain

Kimberlin Marston: Kimberlin began her career at Baxter Planning in 2015 as a Supply Chain Planner and is now the manager of Baxter Planning's Center of Excellence. While working closely with customers, Kimberlin was able to identify enhancement opportunities to Baxter Planning's software and processes that would benefit customers and provide additional value. She played a key role in the development of several new features and Best Practice processes. In 2017, Kimberlin was also named as a Supply Chain "Pro to Know" by Supply and Demand Chain Executive.

In 2018, Baxter Planning recognized the need to focus on strategic customer success and launched the Center of Excellence department. Kimberlin's passion for continuous improvement and customer success made her the perfect fit to lead the Center of Excellence team. Today the Center of Excellence team works to maximize customer value by monitoring Best Practice adoption, developing and improving Best Practice processes, and providing thorough help documentation and training. Kimberlin is a native to Austin, Texas, where Baxter Planning is headquartered. She enjoys doing hot yoga and taking her paddle board out on the lakes surrounding Austin.

Milena Arsova: Milena, Baxter's Director of Product Management, has more than ten years of experience in IT roles across industries from banking to data science consulting. In the most recent leg of her career journey, she led the transformation of service delivery teams. She created an organization that develops and deploys tech innovation both internally as well as for the clients of the support business of a Fortune 500 Company. At Baxter Planning, Milena is the product leader for both LynX, the technology that drives digital transformation of order execution and monitoring, and for Snapshot, an application that simplifies and accelerates escalation response management, increases customer satisfaction, and generates predictive insights for continuous improvement. Milena is helping drive the expansion of Baxter Planning's product portfolio roadmap and is empowering product managers and product owners to make market driven decisions about their applications.

Milena often operates out of Baxter Planning's Barcelona office in Spain, but lives in Sofia, Bulgaria with Eris, her Maine Coon. She enjoys all things that make life beautiful: interior design, fashion, art, good wine, and shared experiences with friends.

Priyanka Khade: Priyanka joined the Baxter Planning Pune India office in 2018. As the Senior Consultant of Supply Chain Technology Operations, she plays a vital role in development, drives delivery management initiatives, and owns customer management of nine applications in supply chain technology operations. Priyanka has worked on efficiency scaling to automate all nine applications, resulting in better output quality.

Her innovative and passionate approach to work over the years has won Priyanka a number of other awards, including Baxter Planning's Star Award for outstanding performance, the title of Brand Ambassador, a Best Newcomer award, and an Emerging Talent award. She is also a five-time winner of a Best Kaizen award in process automation as well as a three-time winner of a Business Process Improvement award. As a role model for other women in the supply chain world, it's also worth celebrating Priyanka's effort to maintain a healthy work-life balance: In her free time, she likes to read books, cook new recipes, dabble in food photography, and enjoy an everyday health routine of dancing and walking.

"Baxter Planning takes pride in cultivating a diverse presence of women across every department. This year's list of winners represents our privilege of employing female role models from across the globe. We are excited to see three members of our team recognized by such a meaningful award for their work delivering value to our customers." Phillip Kennedy, Chief Marketing Officer.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive received numerous entries for their 2022 Women in Supply Chain Awards. Check out their website at http://www.SDCExec.com for the full list of all the 2022 Women in Supply Chain winners.

About Baxter Planning

Founded in 1993, Baxter Planning was built expressly for the Service Supply Chain. Their software is developed based on proven best practices, industry expertise, and a partnership with customers to automate inventory planning. Their Total Cost Optimization methodology replaces spreadsheets and manual processes to deliver the best service level at the lowest possible cost.

As a worldwide leader in Service Supply Chain software, Baxter Planning helps customers plan billions in service parts inventory every day. For more information, visit www.baxterplanning.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum, and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

