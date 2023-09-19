Baxter Planning's predictive Service Supply Chain platform chosen by Roche Diagnostics Corporation for Service Supply Chain Optimization

Roche Diagnostics Corporation will deploy Baxter Planning's Predictive Service Supply Chain Platform to optimize its parts management in North America

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter Planning, the leading provider of Service Parts Management technology, today announced that Roche Diagnostics Corporation, the North American headquarters for Roche Diagnostics, selected Baxter Planning as a service optimization partner. Roche will be leveraging Baxter Planning's Service Parts Management Platform, BaxterPredict, to maximize parts availability.

As part of the Service Part Management Platform, Baxter offers the following capabilities:

Total Cost Optimization: This feature enables service professionals to plan for low volume, intermittent demand patterns, ensuring the right mix of parts are stocked at the correct location.

This feature enables service professionals to plan for low volume, intermittent demand patterns, ensuring the right mix of parts are stocked at the correct location. Field Service Engineer & Trunk Stock Planning : This feature allows customers to group technicians based on relevant factors to drive better parts coverage at the Install-Base level and optimize every Field Engineer Trunk Stock.

: This feature allows customers to group technicians based on relevant factors to drive better parts coverage at the Install-Base level and optimize every Field Engineer Trunk Stock. Automated Replenishment : This feature allows customers to build a multi-echelon replenishment strategy that prioritizes stocking from the smartest location, not necessarily the nearest location. It allows customers to minimize freight shipping costs and utilize excess inventory throughout a service ecosystem.

: This feature allows customers to build a multi-echelon replenishment strategy that prioritizes stocking from the smartest location, not necessarily the nearest location. It allows customers to minimize freight shipping costs and utilize excess inventory throughout a service ecosystem. Install Based Planning : This feature allows customers to plan based on their equipment base and any needs for enhanced service coverage, taking into account service level agreements and an ability to track first-time fix rate for technician visits.

: This feature allows customers to plan based on their equipment base and any needs for enhanced service coverage, taking into account service level agreements and an ability to track first-time fix rate for technician visits. Service Operations Domain Expertise: Baxter Planning provides software and services that support and enable its customers' planning success with an advanced support system and Center of Excellence (CoE).

"We are excited and honored to arm Roche with the BaxterPredict Platform and our experienced team to provide the best predictive Service Supply Chain to secure a better healthcare experience for their customers," stated Chuck Moeling, Chief Executive Officer, Baxter Planning.

The Baxter Planning Predictive Service Supply Chain Platform solution connects disparate workflows and teams with AI-enabled predictive insights that drive significant productivity gains, cost savings, and customer satisfaction. This new, predictive approach to inventory planning, demand forecasting, product-lifecycle planning, operations-workflow monitoring, reverse logistics, and customer-escalation management unlocks significant new value for Service Supply Chain organizations.

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalized healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice. In recognizing our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

About Baxter Planning

Founded in 1993, Baxter Planning is the world leader in Service Parts Management technology. Global customers such as IBM, Dell, Stanley Black & Decker, and Schneider Electric rely on Baxter's AI-driven software to better manage their Service Supply Chains. Building upon 30 years of experience, the company offers the most advanced and proven technology to reduce inventory, logistics, and operations costs, while also helping customers improve services revenue and better manage service outcomes. Customers using Baxter Planning software are currently managing $11 billion in inventory across 35,000 locations in 120 countries. Baxter Planning is a portfolio company of Polaris Partners, a private investment firm with offices in Boston, San Francisco, and New York. To learn more about Polaris, visit https://www.polarispartners.com/.

Visit www.baxterplanning.com for more information.

SOURCE Baxter Planning