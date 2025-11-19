BAY AREA HOST COMMITTEE AND DOLBY PARTNER TO DELIVER IMMERSIVE FAN EXPERIENCES

During the Week of Football's Biggest Game, Dolby will Showcase the Future of Live Sports and Real-time Streaming Powered by Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Dolby OptiView

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bay Area Host Committee (BAHC) announced today a multi-faceted partnership with Dolby, a leader in immersive and real-time entertainment experiences, as an Official Signature Partner of the BAHC during Super Bowl LX and its weeklong festivities across the Bay Area in February 2026.

"The Bay Area is synonymous with innovation, creativity, and world-class experiences—values that are at the heart of our partnership with Dolby," said Zaileen Janmohamed, President & CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee. "Together, we will set a new bar for how technology can enhance major sporting events, while also investing in the people and communities that make this region so special."

Dolby innovations are redefining the future of live sports and real-time fan experiences. Building on decades of leadership, Dolby will showcase how Dolby Vision®, Dolby Atmos®, and Dolby OptiView™—the company's new cloud video and streaming platform – are enabling immersive, real-time, and more interactive streaming experiences that increase audience engagement and bring viewers closer to the sports and entertainment they love. Dolby's suite of live sports innovations will power key events and community moments surrounding Super Bowl LX, highlighting how Dolby continues to raise the bar on quality, creativity, and connection in live entertainment.

"The Bay Area Host Committee is shining a light on the region as a global stage for innovation, emotion, and connection," said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. "At Dolby, we're redefining how fans experience those moments through technologies that bring entertainment, culture, and community to life in new ways. By partnering with the Bay Area Host Committee, we're showcasing how Dolby's latest innovations open a new chapter for live and interactive streaming experiences right here in our own backyard, where innovation, creativity, and community intersect."

Through this partnership, Dolby will serve as Premier Partner of the BAHC Super Bowl LX Innovation Summit Presented by YouTube, a centerpiece of the week-long programming celebrating the Bay Area's spirit of creativity and technology. The Innovation Summit will feature immersive demonstrations, thought-leadership sessions, and interactive installations, showcasing how Dolby is helping shape the next generation of real-time and interactive experiences across sports and entertainment.

Dolby will also play a leading role as the Presenting Partner of the BAHC Kickoff Party held at Dolby's San Francisco headquarters on Thursday, February 5, 2026, where invite-only guests will enjoy firsthand exclusive demos and experiences powered by Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby OptiView.

Throughout the week of the big game, fans and visitors will experience Dolby's signature blend of innovation, creativity, and community through immersive activations and events across the Bay Area. Partnering with Dolby Cares, these programs will spotlight the power of technology and community coming together to create opportunities and lasting impact. As part of the partnership, Dolby and the Bay Area Host Committee will also collaborate on a branded content series celebrating innovation and community in the region.

Together, Dolby and the Bay Area Host Committee will showcase how the intersection of innovation, creativity, and community defines both the Bay Area and the future of live entertainment.

