Bay Legal, PC Attorneys Named to the 2026 Northern California Super Lawyers Rising Stars List, Reflecting Firm Leadership in Estate Planning, Real Estate Law, Construction Disputes, and Asset Protection

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Legal, PC, a California-based integrated estate planning, real estate, construction, probate, and asset protection law firm, announced today that four of its attorneys have been selected to the 2026 Northern California Super Lawyers Rising Stars list.

Legal, PC attorneys recognized in the 2026 Northern California Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. Pictured from left to right are attorneys Clarence Olson, Managing Attorney Jayson R. Elliott, Kelsey J. Ibarrola, and Sivendra Ganesh Maraj.

The attorneys recognized include Managing Attorney Jayson R. Elliott, along with attorneys Sivendra Ganesh Maraj, Kelsey J. Ibarrola, and Clarence Olson. The Super Lawyers Rising Stars distinction is awarded to no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in Northern California and recognizes professional excellence, peer recognition, and demonstrated achievement in legal practice.

While the honor highlights individual accomplishment, it also reflects the broader institutional strength of Bay Legal's integrated platform — a model designed to serve entrepreneurs, investors, property owners, and families throughout California with proactive legal architecture and decisive dispute protection.

A Modern California Law Firm Built Around Asset Protection

Bay Legal operates on the principle that legal strategy should not be reactive. Instead, it should be architected in advance, structured properly, and supported continuously.

The firm's practice spans estate planning, probate and trust administration, entity and liability structuring, real estate law, construction disputes, landlord-tenant matters, HOA litigation, and family asset transition planning. These practice areas are not treated as isolated silos, but as interconnected components of a comprehensive asset protection system.

Managing Attorney Jayson R. Elliott leads the firm's strategic direction, focusing on estate planning, entity and liability structuring, succession planning, and complex real estate and construction disputes. His work centers on designing legal frameworks that protect operating businesses, real estate portfolios, and multi-generational wealth.

Attorney Sivendra Ganesh Maraj contributes across estate planning and probate matters, guiding families through trust administration and estate settlement while also assisting clients with uncontested divorce and prenuptial agreements. His practice supports clients during key life transitions, ensuring that family stability and asset protection remain aligned.

Attorney Kelsey J. Ibarrola focuses on real estate and construction law, representing clients in both transactional and dispute contexts. Her work includes construction conflicts, contract disputes, and operational legal matters affecting property owners and developers across California.

Attorney Clarence Olson concentrates on landlord-tenant law, construction disputes, HOA litigation, and broader property-related conflicts. He represents property owners navigating California's complex regulatory environment, ensuring that asset protection extends beyond planning and into active defense when necessary.

Together, these attorneys reflect the depth of Bay Legal's practice across estate planning, real estate litigation, construction law, probate administration, landlord-tenant disputes, and comprehensive asset defense.

Estate Planning, Probate, and Succession Strategy

Bay Legal's estate planning practice is designed to provide more than basic document preparation. The firm structures revocable and irrevocable trusts, advanced asset protection strategies, entity-integrated estate plans, and business succession frameworks tailored to entrepreneurs and investors.

Probate and trust administration services focus on efficiency, clarity, and fiduciary compliance. The firm assists executors and trustees with court proceedings, asset distribution, and estate settlement, emphasizing conflict avoidance and structured resolution.

Succession planning and entity structuring are integrated into this framework, ensuring that business continuity, liability protection, and generational transfer are coordinated rather than fragmented.

Real Estate Law and Construction Disputes

Real estate remains one of the most significant asset classes for California families and investors. Bay Legal represents property owners and business operators in real estate litigation, construction disputes, contract enforcement matters, HOA conflicts, and commercial and residential property disputes.

The firm's construction law practice addresses defective construction claims, payment disputes, development conflicts, and contractor disagreements. These matters often require a precise understanding of both operational realities and litigation strategy, which Bay Legal integrates into its dispute protection approach.

Landlord-tenant representation further supports property owners navigating lease enforcement, regulatory compliance, and conflict resolution within California's evolving housing framework.

Family Asset Transitions: Uncontested Divorce and Prenuptial Agreements

Asset protection often intersects with family transitions. Bay Legal assists clients with uncontested divorce matters and prenuptial agreements, providing clarity and legal structure during sensitive life events. These services are coordinated with estate planning and asset structuring strategies to preserve long-term stability.

An Integrated Five-Pillar Legal Platform

Bay Legal structures its services around five coordinated pillars: Asset Architecture, Asset Operations, Dispute Protection, Mobilization, and Tax Optimization. This integrated model allows the firm to design protective legal frameworks, support ongoing transactions and operations, defend assets in litigation, and coordinate tax-aware strategies across entity and trust structures.

The firm delivers services statewide through secure remote systems and technology-enabled workflows, combining operational efficiency with personalized legal strategy.

Recognition Reflecting Institutional Strength

Selection to the 2026 Northern California Super Lawyers Rising Stars list comes amid sustained expansion for Bay Legal. The firm has grown significantly in recent years, supported by scalable infrastructure, technology integration, and an expanding bench of attorneys serving clients across estate planning, probate, real estate law, construction disputes, landlord-tenant matters, and asset protection strategy.

"This recognition reinforces our commitment to structured legal design and disciplined execution," said Elliott. "We believe clients deserve more than isolated legal services. They deserve an integrated system built to protect, operate, and defend their assets across every stage of growth."

About Bay Legal, PC

Bay Legal, PC is a California-based estate planning, probate, real estate, construction, landlord-tenant, and asset protection law firm serving clients throughout Northern California and statewide. Headquartered in Palo Alto, the firm provides proactive legal architecture, operational clarity, and decisive dispute resolution for entrepreneurs, investors, and families.

About Super Lawyers Rising Stars

The Super Lawyers Rising Stars list recognizes outstanding attorneys who are either under 40 years of age or in practice for 10 years or less. Selection is based on peer nominations, independent research, and professional evaluation. No more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in Northern California are selected annually.

