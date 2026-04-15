BAYADA Invites Nurses in Any Setting to "Find Your People" During Nurses Week 2026

Renew your spirit with real nurse-to-nurse community, a $250 shopping spree giveaway, and a free online CE course for all US nurses and nursing students.

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Nurses Week, May 6–12, 2026, BAYADA Home Health Care is celebrating the real lives of nurses, how they build and experience community support, and the essential care they offer, even in a challenging health care landscape.

This year's theme, "Find Your People Who Care Like You Do," invites all nurses and nursing students to visit NursesWeek.com to enter a national giveaway, earn free CEU credit, and hear from real nurses who have found a community where they feel understood, valued, and supported.

BAYADA 2026 theme, "Find Your People Who Care Like You Do"

Real Nurses. Real Stories of Community.

Whether they work in hospitals, clinics, offices, schools, home health care, and beyond, nurses share one constant: they lean on each other to keep going. Amid complex caseloads, hard conversations, and quiet moments of courage that few people see, nurses deserve a team that "gets it" and shows up for them the way they show up for patients and families.

"Repeatedly, nurses tell us they are sustained by the people beside them: the colleague who checks in after a hard visit, the supervisor who truly listens, the team that shows up when life is complicated," said Nora Triola, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, BAYADA Chief Clinical Officer. "Nurses Week is a time for all of us to pause and express gratitude for the power of nurses who routinely transform and innovate care delivery."

Treat Yourself! Win a $250 Shopping Spree in Nurses Week 2026 Giveaway

"Our Nurses Week Giveaway is one small way of saying 'thank you' to the nurses who give so much of themselves," said Bryony Winn, BAYADA CEO. "Whether you're just starting out in nursing or have carried years of patients' stories with you, we want you to feel recognized and cared for, too."

100 winners will receive a personal $250 shopping spree (plus applicable tax and shipping).

will receive a personal (plus applicable tax and shipping). Winners can choose from a catalog of self-care and beauty favorites, home, travel and outdoor gear, and everyday treats —curated by real nurses.

—curated by real nurses. To enter, eligible nurses and nursing students can visit NursesWeek.com and complete the secure online entry form.

and complete the secure online entry form. Entries will be accepted through May 12, 2026, at 11:59 pm Eastern Time.

The Nurses Week 2026 giveaway is open to verified and certified nurses and nursing students, age 18 or older at the time of entry, who are legal residents of the United States.

The entry form and official rules are available at NursesWeek.com.

Free Online CE Course for Nurses: Care Coordination in Home Health Care

From May 1 – July 31, 2026, BAYADA is sponsoring an online course, "Care Coordination in Home Health Care," that any nurse can take for 1 free ANCC contact hour toward their continuing education. Learn about the unique autonomy and skills required in one-to-one holistic nursing care at home.

Details and a registration link will be available at NursesWeek.com as part of BAYADA's National Nurses Week 2026 celebration.

Join the Conversation and "Find Your People"

All week, BAYADA will spotlight real nurses from across the country who have found "their people" in nursing—teams, mentors, and colleagues who understand the emotional weight of their work and support the skill and heart it requires.

Follow along on NursesWeek.com and on Instagram to see reflections of your own experiences: the long nights, the quiet wins, and the relationships that make hard days worthwhile.

"For anyone who has ever wondered if nursing can still feel like a calling, we hope this week offers joy, connection, and a sense of possibility," Winn added.

Find Career Opportunities at Jobs.bayada.com.

ABOUT BAYADA

BAYADA Home Health Care is the nation's largest independent, nonprofit home health care provider with more than 380 offices across 22 US states and in India, Ireland, New Zealand, and South Korea. Since 1975, BAYADA has been earning the public trust by helping people receive high-quality care at home, always grounded in compassion, excellence, and reliability - the core values expressed in its statement of purpose, The BAYADA Way®.

BAYADA is proud to support clients of all ages and abilities with a full range of personalized nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice, and personal care services. Looking ahead, BAYADA is building a movement to transform the future of health care delivery so millions can receive the essential services they need and deserve in the place they most want to be—home.

Media Contact:

Kristen Kirkpatrick

419-350-4963

[email protected]

SOURCE BAYADA Home Health Care