BAYADA Unveils the First Home Intensive Care Unit (HICU®) for Infants and Children

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAYADA Home Health Care, a leading nonprofit home health care provider, is proud to announce its pioneering Home Intensive Care Unit (HICU®) program for infants and children with high-acuity medical needs. Following a successful pilot of this unique care delivery model, BAYADA's HICU® services are now available in three states—Delaware, New York, and Pennsylvania—with growing interests to expand nationwide.

A Pressing Need

In the field of neonatal and pediatric intensive care, a lack of specialized home care options causes strain on health systems and families alike. Discharge delays result in NICU and PICU bed shortages, thousands of unnecessary hospital days, and millions in excess health care costs. Families face intense stress, fear, and exhaustion when bringing medically complex children home without adequate support, leading to complications, emergency readmissions, or placement in long-term care facilities.

A First in Pediatric Step-Down Care

Working in close collaboration with one of the nation's top-ranked pediatric hospitals, BAYADA created its HICU program to support safe, timely, and successful care transitions from neonatal and pediatric ICUs to the comfort of home. HICU serves infants and children with critical care needs, such as those born preterm or with a congenital anomaly who require ventilator or feeding tube support.

"BAYADA has been providing transitional care and private duty nursing services for high-acuity clients for decades," said Cris Toscano, BAYADA Practice President of Skilled Nursing. "HICU is our new care delivery model designed for infants and children ready to come home from the NICU or PICU. Think of it as intensive step-down care that brings children home safely, reduces family stress, and promotes their best outcomes for long-term health and well-being."

The Essential Bridge Between Hospitalization and Home Care

"HICU is a lifeline for families, bridging the critical gap between hospitalization and home care," said Toscano. "We're setting a new standard for high-acuity care by moving beyond fragmented support to a coordinated, family-centered system that anticipates needs, prevents avoidable readmissions, and eases burdens for all stakeholders."

With comprehensive HICU services, pediatric patients have benefited from lower risk of readmission, faster progress on developmental milestones, and more opportunity for family bonding—supporting their physical and emotional growth. Family caregivers have become more satisfied, resilient, and confident with the training, respite, and emotional support provided by their HICU team.

A Mother's Experience

For Andrea Smith, whose son Drew was born 100 days early and spent nine months in the hospital, HICU was the breakthrough that brought him home. Living in a Philadelphia neighborhood where specialized home nursing was scarce, they were unable to discharge when Drew became medically ready to go home.

"I was told I couldn't get services in my area," Smith said. "HICU changed everything. The nurses showed me that Drew is a kid first. His machine comes second. Because of their support, I can go to work and sleep, knowing he is safe."

When Drew developed a persistent rash and severe swelling that was previously misdiagnosed, his HICU nurses recognized the signs of a serious systemic allergy.

"He has never been back to the hospital—no hiccups, no ER visits," Smith said. "They saved my baby."

How It Works

The HICU care delivery model is the first to offer 24/7 intensive pediatric home nursing services upon discharge. Key elements include:

High-touch care coordination and training with hospital teams prior to discharge

Seamless delivery and setup of medical equipment and supplies

Around-the-clock intensive nursing care starting with the first medical transport home

Family education and reinforcement of care training

Interdisciplinary rounds with providers and payers, anticipating changes in care plan

Phased titration from 24/7 care to ongoing care and stability support

24/7 access to a dedicated clinical support team

Proven Impact for Families and Health Systems

HICU outcomes to-date:

78 children transitioned home safely

6,038 hospital days avoided

25% reduction in hospital readmission rate

$250,000 average cost savings per patient per year

97.6% reliability rate

"We've always believed that children belong at home," said David Baiada, BAYADA CEO. "With HICU, we're proving that even critical care can be delivered effectively in the home setting, transforming what's possible for children, families, and health systems alike."

About BAYADA Home Health Care

Founded in 1975, BAYADA Home Health Care is the largest independent, nonprofit provider of home-based care, serving 22 US states and five countries.

Guided by The BAYADA Way® statement of purpose anchored in compassion, excellence, and reliability, BAYADA helps people of all ages and abilities to live safely at home through personalized nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice, and personal care services.

Always anticipating future needs, BAYADA is reimagining home health care so millions can receive the essential services they need to thrive where they want to be, at home.

