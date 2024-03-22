BayCare Celebrates 10-Year Streak on Tampa Bay Times Top Workplaces List

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th year in a row, BayCare has been named a Top Workplaces 2024 by the Tampa Bay Times, a distinction tied to the employee survey administered by Energage. That survey was also the basis for the health system's recognition earlier this week as one of the nation's Top 100 Workplaces by USA Today.

A streak that signifies more than just an accolade, it embodies the BayCare effect—where team members come together to deliver high-quality, compassionate health care that enriches the lives of those in our community.

"This is a milestone that speaks volumes about the culture and spirit of BayCare." - Stephanie Conners, BayCare CEO Post this BayCare's exceptional team celebrates a decade of being honored as a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times and its first year as one of the nation's Top 100 Workplaces by USA Today.

This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"Being honored as a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times for the 10th year running is a milestone that speaks volumes about the culture and spirit of BayCare," said BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners, MBA, BSN, RN. "A decade of consistent recognition is a powerful affirmation of our unwavering dedication to fostering an environment where our team members flourish and, in turn, provide exceptional, patient-centered care. This enduring honor is a testament to our commitment to excellence, innovation and compassion that resonates throughout the West Central Florida community."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

As BayCare celebrates a decade of recognition by the Tampa Bay Times Top Workplaces, the significance of this award echoes the impact of BayCare's commitment to its values and people. This ongoing recognition is built on the consistent dedication of BayCare's team members whose efforts have established BayCare as a leading not-for-profit health care system.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit BayCare.org.

