BayCare Names Jimmy Baumgartner as Vice President of BayCare HomeCare and Post-Acute Care

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare announced today that Jimmy Baumgartner has been named vice president of BayCare HomeCare and post-acute care, effective immediately. He has been serving as the interim vice president of BayCare HomeCare since January 2024.

Baumgartner received his Bachelor of Science in sociological research from Florida State University, and he holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Florida. He brings a diverse portfolio of experience from his 21 years with BayCare, having served as BayCare's director of research, and as director of operations for St. Joseph's Women's Hospital and St. Joseph's Children's Hospital. Baumgartner first joined BayCare HomeCare as director of operations in January 2023.

In his role, Baumgartner will lead one of Florida's largest home care service providers. BayCare HomeCare offers services in 13 counties on the west coast of Florida, providing high-quality clinical care, combined with the best patient experience at a competitive cost. BayCare HomeCare is accredited by The Joint Commission, the highest standard of quality within the industry and is recognized for having below-average hospital readmission rates.

"Jimmy has already demonstrated exemplary leadership during his time at BayCare HomeCare, and I'm excited to partner with him as we continue to bring innovation, clinical excellence and compassionate care to the one place patients are increasingly expecting health care providers to meet them: in their own home," said BayCare's Chief Ambulatory Services Officer Todd Jones.

"This is an amazing opportunity to lead the best team in home care, and I am so grateful," said Baumgartner. "I can't wait to see where the next several years take us as a division, as there are so many incredible opportunities ahead to use technology to further advance the care of our patients in the home."

