BayCare Recognized with Multiple Top Workplaces Culture Excellence National Awards for 2024

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare has been awarded four new Top Workplaces Culture Excellence National Awards by Top Workplaces and Energage in 2024. BayCare was recognized as a Top Workplace for Innovation, Top Workplace for Work-Life Flexibility, Top Workplace for Leadership and Top Workplace for Purpose & Values.

"These four Top Workplaces awards are a testament to our extraordinary team members." -- Stephanie Conners, BayCare CEO Post this BayCare’s extraordinary team members celebrate the health care system's award-winning culture and commitment to high-quality care.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage , LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"These four Top Workplaces awards are a testament to our extraordinary team members who bring BayCare's vision of being the best place to work, receive and provide care to life every day. Their dedication and passion have built our remarkable culture and have also allowed BayCare to remain at the forefront of providing the highest quality health care for our community," said BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners.

BayCare's recognition in these areas highlights its commitment to making it a great place to work by listening to team members and incorporating their feedback into its operations. This approach drives the continuous improvement of services and workplace culture, ensuring that BayCare remains a leader in delivering quality health care and employer excellence.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org .

SOURCE BayCare Health System