BayCare Earns National Recognitions for Patient Experience with 12 Press Ganey Awards

BayCare Health System

08 Jan, 2024, 14:13 ET

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare has once again received high marks from patients throughout West Central Florida, winning 12 Press Ganey Human Experience Awards® for 2023. These national awards are part of Press Ganey's annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems throughout the U.S. Press Ganey annually surveys patients of more than 41,000 health care facilities, asking them questions about overall safety, quality and experience of care.

BayCare Outpatient Imaging CT technologist Colby Shull shares a comforting smile as he prepares a patient to enter a CT unit at BayCare Outpatient Imaging (South Tampa).
BayCare won three of Press Ganey's "Pinnacle of Excellence – Patient Experience" awards, which are given to locations that have achieved the top 5% in delivering patient experience over a three-year period.

Additionally, BayCare won nine of Press Ganey's "Guardian of Excellence – Patient Experience" awards, which are given to locations that have achieved the top 5% for patient experience over a one-year time frame.

"Time and time again, we show the country that you can expect the highest levels of patient experience when you walk through our doors at BayCare," said BayCare President/CEO Stephanie Conners, MBA, BSN, RN. "We have an incredible team that never stops working to make our patients feel welcome, safe and supported."

BayCare's ambulatory services won nine of the 12 Press Ganey awards, including seven Guardian of Excellence Awards.

The BayCare ambulatory facilities receiving Guardian of Excellence awards for patient experience were the BayCare Outpatient Imaging locations at Carillon, South Tampa, Trinity, Land O' Lakes and Big Bend, as well as the BayCare Outreach Laboratory Patient Service Centers at St. Anthony's Hospital Medical Arts Building and Palm Harbor.

BayCare's winning streak extends further to the BayCare Outpatient Imaging locations at Hampton Lakes and Carillon, which each earned a Pinnacle of Excellence award for patient experience, highlighting the teams' sustained success over a three-year period.

The remaining three awards went to two BayCare hospitals and a BayCare Medical Group clinic. Mease Countryside Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Morton Plant Hospital North Bay Rehabilitation each won a Guardian of Excellence award for patient experience, and BayCare Medical Group's Breast Surgery team at St. Joseph's Hospital-South won a Pinnacle of Excellence award for patient experience, for its three years of sustained success.

"Each day, BayCare exemplifies dedication to their patients and workforce, showcasing a commitment that extends beyond the boundaries of their facilities," said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and CEO of Press Ganey. "In prioritizing both their employees and the communities they serve, BayCare sets a remarkable standard for compassionate health care. It is with great honor that we stand as partners, celebrating the outstanding achievements of BayCare."

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit BayCare.org.

Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

