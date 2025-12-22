BayCare Names Chase Hall Its New Vice President of Care Continuity and Business Development

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare announced today that it has named Chase Hall, MSHA, MBA, FACHE, its new vice president of care continuity and business development. Hall brings more than 15 years of experience in health care leadership, strategic planning and operational excellence to BayCare, further strengthening the organization's commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care. In this role, Hall will report to both C. Todd Jones, chief strategy officer and chief ambulatory services officer, and Lou Galdieri, chief administrative officer.

Chase Hall, MSHA, MBA, FACHE, is BayCare’s new vice president of care continuity and business development.

Hall joins BayCare from Baptist Health Louisville, where he most recently served as vice president of clinical operations, overseeing multiple service lines and leading a team of more than 800 employees. During his tenure, Hall helped lead major growth initiatives, including a $10 million acquisition of a multi-specialty physician group and the creation of a new orthopedic ambulatory surgery center. Hall's leadership was instrumental in driving financial performance, expanding clinical programs, and implementing innovative strategies to improve patient access and outcomes. His other professional experiences include leadership roles with Baptist Health Lexington (2012–2019) and University of Kentucky Healthcare (2010–2012).

"Chase's proven track record in building high-performing teams and delivering operational results aligns perfectly with BayCare's mission to provide high-quality, compassionate care to all we serve," said Jones. "We are excited to welcome him and look forward to his leadership as we continue to advance BayCare's strategic priorities."

"As BayCare continues to grow, we need leaders who can balance operational excellence with innovation," added Galdieri. "Chase brings that combination, and we're confident his vision will help us expand access and enhance the patient and provider experience throughout West Central Florida."

Hall is responsible for helping BayCare grow and improve how it serves the community, leading efforts to welcome more patients, making it easier for people to get care and ensuring that care is well-coordinated across BayCare's hospitals and outpatient centers. He also will develop systems that support growth, keep patients connected to BayCare for their ongoing care needs, and guide the expansion of key service lines. In partnership with executive leadership, Hall will align organizational strategy with day-to-day care delivery so that BayCare continues to meet the evolving needs of patients across West Central Florida.

"I am honored to join an organization so deeply committed to its communities," Hall said. "BayCare has a clear vision for the future of health care, and I'm eager to support our teams as we strengthen access, elevate the patient experience and continue delivering the exceptional care that BayCare is known and recognized for."

Hall holds a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics from St. Louis University, and master's degrees in science and business administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Hall is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

SOURCE BayCare Health System