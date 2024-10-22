BayCare Medical Group Announces Dr. Timothy Liesching as New Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Timothy Liesching joined BayCare Medical Group (BMG) as its new vice president and chief medical officer (CMO) on Oct. 14.

Dr. Liesching comes to BMG from Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, an academic tertiary care hospital and Level 1 Trauma Center, with more than 20 years of experience as an expert in pulmonary and critical care medicine.

"We are happy to welcome Dr. Liesching aboard with his vast leadership expertise and background in managing a highly integrated physician group," said BayCare Chief Physician Executive Dr. Sowmya Viswanathan. "Dr. Liesching's expertise aligns well with BayCare's strategic initiatives of driving growth in our BayCare Medical Group with a focus on value-based services. We are excited about tapping into his vast experience in navigating today's complex healthcare environment, in a region that has seen exponential population growth over the past few years. His responsibilities include assessing and enhancing care delivery models, ensuring timely access to care to all, being the steward and liaison between medical staff and administration and continuing to drive quality and clinically excellent care."

After serving as Lahey Hospital & Medical Center's chairperson of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine since 2013, Dr. Liesching has been Lahey Hospital & Medical Center's chief medical officer since 2019. As its senior clinical leader, he led a staff of 600 physicians and advanced practice providers with documented success in hospital management, academic partnership and expansion of patient access. He has also been Lahey's interim president.

With his vast patient- and caregiver-centered experience in ambulatory and hospital operations as a compassionate advocate of high-quality, mission-driven care, Dr. Liesching's host of versatile expertise and servant leadership includes health system integration, leadership development and medical education, quality and safety improvement initiatives, and strategic planning and execution.

BayCare Medical Group is Tampa Bay's leading multi-specialty group providing primary and specialty care throughout five counties in the Tampa Bay and West Central Florida regions. Its top priority is the health and well-being of our communities.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit BayCare.org.

