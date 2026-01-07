Press Ganey Recognizes BayCare for Patient and Physician Experience

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare has earned 17 Press Ganey Human Experience Awards® for 2025, placing the health system among the top 5% of providers nationwide and reaffirming its commitment to high-quality compassionate care.

This year's recognition reflects significant achievements across the system. BayCare's Ambulatory division received multiple honors for exceptional patient experience, while St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital-North were recognized for physician experience. St. Joseph's Women's Hospital earned a Guardian of Excellence award for HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems), the national survey that measures patients' perspectives on hospital care and quality, marking a major milestone in patient care.

These national awards are part of Press Ganey's annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the United States. Press Ganey surveys patients from more than 41,000 health care facilities, asking about safety, quality and overall experience of care.

"BayCare continues to set the standard for clinical excellence and compassionate care," said Stephanie Conners, MBA, BSN, RN, BayCare president and CEO. "These awards reflect the dedication of our incredible team who ensure every patient feels welcome, safe and supported when they walk through our doors."

The Pinnacle of Excellence award honors locations that rank in the top 5% nationally for three consecutive years in delivering exceptional experiences. The Guardian of Excellence award recognizes locations that rank in the top 5% for an entire year, celebrating consistent excellence in patient care.

Below is a complete list of BayCare's 2025 Press Ganey awards:

Pinnacle of Excellence – Patient Experience Award Winners

BayCare Laboratories (Palm Harbor)





BayCare Laboratories (St. Anthony's Hospital Medical Arts Building)

Pinnacle of Excellence – Physician Experience Award Winners

Physicians at St. Anthony's Hospital





Physicians at St. Joseph's Hospital-North

Guardian of Excellence – Patient Experience Award Winners

St. Joseph's Women's Hospital





BayCare Outpatient Imaging (Bloomingdale)





BayCare Outpatient Imaging (Land O' Lakes)





BayCare Outpatient Imaging (Wesley Chapel)





BayCare Laboratories (Bloomingdale)





BayCare Laboratories (Cheek-Powell)





BayCare Laboratories (Mease Dunedin Hospital Physician Office Building)





BayCare Laboratories (New Port Richey)





BayCare Laboratories (Palm Harbor)





BayCare Laboratories (South Tampa)





BayCare Laboratories (St. Anthony's Hospital Medical Arts Building)





BayCare Laboratories (Sunset Point)





BayCare Laboratories (Trinity)

"This recognition reflects BayCare's relentless pursuit of excellence," said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and CEO of Press Ganey. "Their forward-thinking approach and focus on continuous improvement inspire us all. We're proud to partner with them as we work toward a more connected, equitable, and human health care experience."

See Press Ganey's listing of the BayCare winners: 2025 Human Experience Award Recipients

