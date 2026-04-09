BayCare Named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace for Third Straight Year

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award for the third straight year. The award honors organizations across the nation with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people‑first cultures.

BayCare team members come together on campus, reflecting a workplace where people are supported to grow, thrive and make the difference for the communities they serve.

"This recognition means a great deal to me because it comes directly from our team members," said Stephanie Conners, President and CEO of BayCare. "Thank you to everyone who took the time to share candid feedback. Your voice helps shape who we are — and it reinforces the culture of care and excellence you create every day. When our people feel supported and have room to grow, it strengthens our teams, our patients' experience and the impact we make across our communities."

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

This recognition adds to a growing list of local and national workplace honors for BayCare. Most recently, BayCare was named a Tampa Bay Times Top Workplace for the 12th consecutive year, earned a Top Workplace for Frontline Workers award, received multiple national Culture Excellence Awards from Top Workplaces and Energage and continued recognition on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care™ list.

Explore career opportunities at BayCare, an award-winning workplace: Join the BayCare team

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

SOURCE BayCare Health System