BayCare Named a Tampa Bay Times Top Workplace for the 12th Straight Year

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare has been named a 2026 Tampa Bay Times Top Workplace, marking its 12th consecutive year earning this recognition. The award is based entirely on team member feedback and underscores BayCare's continued commitment to fostering a people‑first workplace culture across the Tampa Bay region.

BayCare team members reflect a people-first culture that earned a Tampa Bay Times Top Workplace award for the 12th consecutive year.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace for the 12th consecutive year by the Tampa Bay Times speaks to BayCare's people‑first culture and our commitment to creating an environment where team members feel supported, empowered and able to grow," said BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners. "When we invest in our people, it enables them to be their best, which is reflected in the superior care we provide to our communities."

The annual Top Workplaces list is determined through a confidential survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The survey measures key aspects of the employee experience, including whether team members feel Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, among other indicators of organizational health and culture.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

This recognition adds to another strong year of local and national workplace honors for BayCare, reflecting its people‑first culture, and reinforcing its reputation as a leading not‑for‑profit health care system and employer of choice throughout West Central Florida.

Learn more: BayCare Awards and Recognition

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

SOURCE BayCare Health System