BayCare Named a Top Workplace in the USA for 2024 by Energage and USA Today

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare, the leading health care system in West Central Florida, proudly announces it has been awarded the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award by Energage and USA Today, ranking in the top 100 companies nationwide with 2,500 employees or more. This recognition is a testament to BayCare's outstanding culture and commitment to excellence, highlighting its status as an employer of choice for more than 32,000 team members.

The Top Workplaces USA award, celebrating organizations with 150 or more employees that have built exceptional cultures, involves a rigorous selection process based on direct feedback from employees through a comprehensive engagement survey. This year, over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate, with winners selected exclusively on employee feedback.

"Earning the Top Workplaces USA award is a reflection of our dedicated team's commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care in our community," said BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners. "This recognition underscores our ongoing efforts to ensure our team members feel valued and heard. It affirms our belief that when we listen to and invest in our team members, the entire community benefits."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

The survey evaluated 15 Culture Drivers that are essential predictors of high performance, affirming BayCare's success in creating an environment where team members thrive. This recognition follows a series of accolades for BayCare, reinforcing its reputation as a leading not-for-profit health care system.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org .

