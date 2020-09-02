BayCare Named One of the 2020 PEOPLE'S "50 Companies That Care" by Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE

"I am proud of how our team members have stepped up and served our community during COVID-19 and it's wonderful to see others recognize their effort, too," said Tommy Inzina, president and CEO of BayCare. "We have strived from the start of this pandemic to protect the health and safety of our patients, team members, physicians and our community."

BayCare was one of the first health systems in West Central Florida to launch multiple drive-thru testing sites across the region, testing about 50,000 patients for COVID-19 since mid-March. As the pandemic continued, BayCare worked with local health leaders and government officials to address the impact of the virus on long-term care facilities. BayCare also provided innovative ways to help the community access information about COVID-19, including pioneering an online screening tool, launching a nurse triage hotline and providing extensive information via a dedicated website.

Like other industries, COVID-19 impacted the system's bottom line and disrupted normal workflows. Despite those challenges, BayCare maintained its team member workforce intact and provided emergency assistance funds for personal financial hardships. BayCare also shifted team members whose normal jobs were dormant during the crisis to other assignments.

"Best workplaces like BayCare are showing up for their employees and communities during this unprecedented time and they're able to do this because of the strong investments in their cultures leading up to this point," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Having a foundation of trust has allowed these businesses to find innovative responses to COVID-19."

PEOPLE partnered with Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, to analyze employees' survey feedback on how their workplaces make a difference in their lives and communities. This year specifically focused on how companies responded to the COVID-19 crisis to take care of their employees, their communities, and the world. The 2020 list will be featured in the Sept. 14 issue of PEOPLE, which hits newsstands nationwide on Sept. 4.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

