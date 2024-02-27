BayCare Names Ann Marie Swindler Vice President, Risk Management

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare, the leading health care system in West Central Florida, today announced that it has named Ann Marie Swindler, BSN, JD, LLM, CPHRM, as its new vice president, risk management, effective immediately. Swindler joins BayCare from Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover, Delaware, where she served as general counsel and director of risk management since January 2020. She will report to Chief Financial Officer Janice Polo.

In her role, Swindler will provide strategic direction for and manage of BayCare's risk management functions, including clinical and enterprise risk management, risk finance (commercial and self-insured programs), claims management and risk data activities.

"Ann Marie's extensive clinical and legal knowledge, as well as her almost two decades of experience leading risk management practices for several health systems across the country, make her well-suited to head BayCare's risk functions," said Janice Polo, BayCare's chief financial officer. "We are confident her strategic mindset will result in providing a robust enterprise risk program for BayCare."

Prior to Bayhealth Medical Center, Swindler was the executive director of corporate risk and management for Memorial Health System in Savannah, Georgia, from 2016 – 2019. Her previous experience includes serving as vice president of operations, risk management at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Virginia (2013 – 2015); associate general counsel, risk and litigation for CaroMont health, Inc. in Gastonia, Georgia (2010 – 2013) and as associate general counsel at Billings Clinic, Inc, in Billings, Montana (2007 – 2010) and MCG Health, Inc. in Augusta, Georgia (2005 – 2009).

"I am excited to become a member of the BayCare team," said Swindler. "I look forward to the privilege of working with an organization that is so clearly committed to excellence in the delivery of health care and to the promotion of a positive and supportive culture for those it touches. I am proud to join a team that is dedicated to truly living its values."

Swindler holds a Master of Laws (LLM) in Health Law from Loyola University, a Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law, and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Old Dominion University, where she graduated magna cum laude. She is a member of both the Georgia Bar Association and the Delaware Bar Association and is Certified Professional in Healthcare Risk Management (CPHRM).

BayCare is West Central Florida's largest health care provider, serving roughly one out of every three people in the region with 16 hospitals and extensive outpatient facilities and doctor's offices in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk counties. BayCare has announced plans to build a 17th hospital in Manatee County, where it already has doctor's offices, and it delivers home care services across 13 counties. Its BayCare Medical Group is the largest multi-specialty practice in the region with 1,120 physicians and advanced practice providers.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

