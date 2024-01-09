BayCare Names Breanda Goralski New Vice President, Applications

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare, the leading health care system in West Central Florida, today announced that it has named Breanda Goralski as its new vice president, applications, effective immediately. Goralski joined BayCare in 2003, and has served as director of financial, administrative & revenue cycle applications since 2018. She will report to Chief Information Officer William Walders.

Breanda Goralski now serves as vice president of applications for BayCare Health System.

In her new role, Goralski will develop and maintain software applications, and work with key leaders and departments to provide clinical, financial and administrative operations support. She will also identify solutions for evolving patient care, business intelligence and research.

"Breanda's remarkable 21-year journey at BayCare has been marked with unwavering dedication, outstanding performance, a profound sense of responsibility and a steadfast commitment to our core values," said William Walders, BayCare's chief information officer. "I am excited to see her step into this executive role."

As BayCare's director of financial, administrative & revenue cycle applications, Goralski managed a $26 million IT operational budget, and maintained over 170 revenue cycle, financial and administrative applications. She also led the multi-million-dollar implementation of industry-leading registration and scheduling systems for the health system. From 2016–2018, Goralski served as manager of financial/administrative applications, where she led a team of 15 analysts and supervisors to implement, maintain and support 70 applications across multiple service lines including finance, supply chain and team resources. Goralski also held several analyst roles in BayCare, including senior systems analyst (2008–2016), systems analyst (2006–2008) and team resources systems analyst (2003–2006).

"It's been an honor and a privilege to be part of the BayCare family for the last two decades," said Goralski. "I look forward to serving the organization in this new capacity and continuing to support BayCare's mission through technology advancement, innovation and a commitment to quality."

Goralski holds a Bachelor of Science in management information systems (MIS) from the University of South Florida in Tampa.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

