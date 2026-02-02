BayCare Names Deirdre Franzese Vice President of System Financial Shared Services

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare announced today that it has named Deirdre Franzese, CPA, vice president of system financial shared services, effective immediately.

This newly created executive role expands leadership capacity for enterprise-wide financial accounting and shared services, underscoring BayCare's commitment to operational excellence, transparency and long-term sustainability.

Deirdre Franzese, CPA, has been named BayCare’s vice president of system financial shared services.

In this position, Franzese will lead net revenue management, financial reporting and finance-related technology platforms, while overseeing core shared services functions such as accounts payable and payroll to drive consistency, standardization and accuracy. She will report to BayCare Chief Financial Officer Janice Polo and ensure compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), IRS regulations and internal financial policies, partnering with BayCare Government Relations on reimbursement and regulatory strategies.

"Deirdre brings strong leadership in fast-growing, complex environments, and her skills will take our Shared Services team to the next level," said Polo. "We're excited to have her in this role."

Since 2017, Franzese has served as director of finance for BayCare Medical Group, Tampa Bay's leading multi-specialty group providing primary and specialty care throughout five counties in Tampa Bay and West Central Florida. She led financial operations for the $750 million multispecialty physician enterprise. She spearheaded automation initiatives across provider compensation, budgeting and reporting, achieving a 20% reduction in manual processes and $80,000 in annual cost avoidance. She also directed a 25-member finance team, maintained headcount amid a 60% provider increase and implemented real-time executive dashboards to support decision-making. Earlier in her career, she held roles in accounting and analysis across BayCare and other Tampa Bay organizations.

"I'm honored to serve BayCare in this new role," Franzese said. "By strengthening shared financial services across net revenue, reporting and core operations, we'll enhance consistency and transparency systemwide — allowing our teams to focus on advancing BayCare's mission."

Franzese holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of South Florida and is a certified public accountant.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

SOURCE BayCare Health System