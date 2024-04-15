BayCare Names New Vice President of Physician Affairs

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare has named Jennifer McVan as its vice president of physician affairs, effective April 15.

McVan has more than 25 years of experience as a leader, overseeing high-performing teams that advance organizational goals through strategic partnerships, corporate communications, public relations and targeted events.

"With her extensive experience in providing strategic support to physicians, Jennifer will play a key role as BayCare expands its physician, allied health professional and academic enterprise," BayCare's Chief Physician Executive Dr. Sowmya Viswanathan said.

"I am looking forward to joining an organization built on a foundation of trust, dignity, respect, responsibility and excellence. BayCare remains one of the nation's top health care systems for a reason. Culture drives innovation, and as BayCare continues to expand its academic medicine and physician research programs, this is an exciting time to join the team and support all physicians throughout the system," McVan said.

Most recently, McVan served as the senior director of Marketing, Communications (MarComm), Media and Partnerships at Tampa General Hospital (TGH), where she spearheaded physician campaigns. Prior to TGH, she served as executive director of Strategic Communications and Partnerships for AdventHealth. Her work there included playing a critical role in the organization's national rebrand from Florida Hospital to AdventHealth and showcasing physicians in community health events.

McVan earned her bachelor's degree in communications at the University of Central Florida and is a recent graduate of the Modern Advances in Leadership Program at the University of Tampa. She is currently pursuing her Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Western Governor's University.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit BayCare.org.

