BayCare Reveals Plans for New Hospital in Manatee County

Hospital will be county's first not-for-profit hospital and only one north of Manatee River

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System announced construction plans today for its newest hospital, a comprehensive acute care facility to serve the rapidly growing community of Manatee County. BayCare Hospital Manatee will be the county's first not-for-profit hospital and the only hospital north of Manatee River.

BayCare anticipates opening the hospital, its 17th, in 2027 with 154 beds in private patient rooms. Additionally, the $548 million project will include a 45,000-sq.ft. medical arts building. It will be built on the Robinson Gateway Property on Moccasin Wallow Road, conveniently located one mile north of the I-75 and I-275 intersection in Manatee County. Construction is expected to begin in October.

The hospital's construction plans underscore BayCare's commitment to growing with the community and caring for families in the region, from delivering babies and offering neonatal services to providing emergency care and specialty surgery.

BayCare Hospital Manatee, designed by architectural firm Gresham Smith, will offer services including general, orthopedic, and specialty surgery, urology, gastroenterology, cardiology, diagnostic and interventional imaging, emergency care, obstetrics, and neonatology. The hospital's design anticipates expanding to 207 beds when needed, with additional capacity possible as the community grows.

"At BayCare, our mission is to serve the community's health and we are so excited to be deepening our commitment to the residents of Manatee County," said Stephanie Conners, president and CEO of BayCare, the leading health care provider with its primary footprint in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk counties. "As West Central Florida continues to grow and thrive, we are committed to investing in our communities to bringing high-quality and compassionate care closer to our communities."

BayCare, recognizing the increasing demand for health care services in north Manatee County, announced its intentions in 2022 and began working with officials to address zoning and site preparation needs. Since then, it has opened a BayCare Medical Group physicians' office in Palmetto, situated a mile from the future hospital location. BayCare also offers home health services and telehealth services in the area and anticipates additional ambulatory services with the medical arts building construction such as outpatient imaging including MRI, CT, mammography, ultrasound, Dexa scan and other diagnostic services. An outpatient laboratory will also be onsite.

"As Manatee County experiences rapid growth, it's imperative to prioritize smart, sustainable development strategies to ensure the well-being of this community," said BayCare Co-Chief Operating Officer Kimberly Guy, who is overseeing the project. "At BayCare, we recognize the importance of smart growth initiatives that not only accommodate the increasing population but also promote access to high-quality healthcare services."

As a not-for-profit organization, BayCare reinvests in people, programs, and facilities to uphold its mission to improve the health of the community. In 2023 alone, BayCare devoted over 10 percent of its revenue, totaling $557 million, to community benefit initiatives, ensuring access to care for all individuals regardless of their ability to pay.

With a legacy of providing clinical excellence, BayCare operates 16 hospitals and hundreds of locations throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties. The largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services in West Central Florida, BayCare also is nationally recognized for its commitment to high-quality care and its status as one of the best places to work.

"Our goal is for BayCare to be the best place to work, receive and provide care," Conners added. "The feedback we receive from our patients, visitors, physicians and team members shows that we're on track. We're very excited to expand the BayCare effect in Manatee County."

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit BayCare.org.

