BayCare Names Robert Carvajal Chief Information Security Officer

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare announced today that it has named Robert Carvajal, CISSP, as its new chief information security officer (CISO). In this role, Carvajal will oversee BayCare's cybersecurity strategy, supporting the health system's continued focus on innovation, patient safety and operational excellence.

Carvajal brings more than 20 years of information technology experience, including nearly two decades dedicated to cybersecurity leadership. He most recently served as BayCare's director of Information Services security and threat management, where he led enterprise security operations, incident response and threat intelligence efforts, and played a key role in strengthening the organization's cybersecurity efforts across the system.

As CISO, Carvajal will collaborate closely with executive leadership to support BayCare's technology strategy and digital health initiatives, lead information security governance and promote secure health information exchange across the continuum of care. He will oversee multiple teams and work alongside clinical and operational leaders to ensure technology continues to support high-quality, compassionate care.

"Robert has been a trusted leader within BayCare and a steady presence in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape," said Lynnette Clinton, BayCare's chief information officer. "His deep expertise, leadership style and commitment to collaboration make him the right choice to help protect our systems, support our team members and advance BayCare's digital future."

Carvajal has extensive experience leading enterprise security strategy, chairing security committees, managing incident response and aligning cybersecurity programs with regulatory frameworks, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). His background spans health systems, digital health and large enterprise environments, with a strong emphasis on risk mitigation, resilience and continuous improvement.

"I'm honored to step into this role at an organization that puts trust, dignity and patient care at the center of everything it does," Carvajal said. "Cybersecurity is ultimately about protecting people — our patients, our team members and the communities we serve. I look forward to continuing to work alongside BayCare's teams to strengthen our capabilities while enabling innovation and safe, connected care."

Carvajal holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Northeastern University and maintains multiple industry certifications, including Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

