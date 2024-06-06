BayCare Names Susan Torti as Vice President of Perioperative Services

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare has named Susan "Sue" Torti, RN, MBA, BSN, as its vice president of perioperative services, effective June 3.

In this role, Torti will oversee the growth and development of perioperative services at all 15 BayCare acute care hospitals and four ambulatory surgical centers. She will partner with facility and surgical services leadership. In addition, Torti will have oversight of perioperative quality and safety.

Susan Torti joins BayCare this month as vice president of perioperative services.

"Perioperative services is one of the most significant elements of the health system. This role requires strong collaboration to identify opportunities to improve standardization, leverage operational efficiencies, support volume growth and help position BayCare to be the best place for physicians and the perioperative care team to work," said Kimberly Guy, BayCare Co-Chief Operating Officer.

Mostly recently, Torti served as vice president of perioperative, procedural, endoscopy and sterile processing services for adult and pediatric patients at Virginia Commonwealth Health System in Richmond. Additional previous experience includes administrative director of surgical services operations, business and strategy and regional director of value analysis and utilization review.

"Sue is an experienced nurse who has worked in a level I trauma center and a large health system, so she is familiar with highly complex organizations like BayCare. I feel confident she can drive operational excellence across the perioperative arena, help develop new programs and advance existing ones," noted Guy.

Torti earned her MBA from The University of Findlay in Ohio, Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Lourdes College in Sylvania, Ohio, and registered nursing (RN) licensure from St. Vincent School of Nursing in Toledo. She holds RN licensure in Ohio, Florida and Virginia.

"I am honored and excited to serve on the BayCare team. The system's extraordinary commitment to its mission of improving the health of all they serve through high-quality, compassionate care is evident," Torti said. "I was drawn to BayCare because of its caring culture, support of their team members, collaboration with the medical staff and partnerships with the community."

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit BayCare.org.

