BayCare Names Three to Vice President Roles; Creates New Surgical Services Vice President Position

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare, the leading health care system in West Central Florida, today announced that it has named Angel Brown, Donna Lynch and Danielle Mauck to vice president roles, effective immediately. The health system has also created a new vice president of perioperative services position to lead surgical services initiatives across BayCare's 16 hospitals. A national search will be conducted to fill the role.

"It is my privilege to announce the naming of three long-time BayCare team members to vice president roles," said BayCare's Chief Team Resources Officer Kyle Barr. "Each leader has demonstrated their impact and dedication to the organization, and their superb performances in their respective roles have positioned BayCare for success and growth now and in the future."

Angel Brown has been promoted to vice president of talent acquisition and inclusion. She leads a full-service recruitment and talent acquisition division of 95 talent experts. Brown's role develops creative talent acquisition strategies aimed at supporting BayCare's standing as one of West Central Florida's largest employers with more than 32,000 team members. In this expanded role, Brown will lead BayCare's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy, continuing the focus on increasing representation across leadership, practicing inclusive behaviors every day and, ultimately, creating an environment of belonging for all. She was instrumental in creating the diversity, equity and inclusion recruitment page on BayCare.org in 2023, and the "I Am BayCare" campaign and platform dedicated to showcasing BayCare team members' diverse identities and experiences that launched last month. Brown joined BayCare in 1989, and most recently served as director of talent acquisition, employee health and executive recruitment since 2015, leading those efforts through the pandemic. Her other roles within BayCare included manager of talent acquisition (2001 – 2015) and human resources generalist, lead nurse recruiter and staffing supervisor (1989 – 2000). She holds a bachelor's degree in human resources from St. Leo University and a collaborative leadership certificate from the University of Florida.

Donna Lynch has been named vice president of laboratory. Since 2021, she has served as BayCare's director of laboratory operations with a focus on anatomic pathology and outreach. Lynch directs, plans, organizes staff and coordinates the laboratory operations across BayCare. In 2023, BayCare performed 14,145,379 lab tests. Lynch joined BayCare in 1985 as a medical technologist in microbiology, followed by various laboratory roles throughout the health system for the next three decades. She holds a Bachelor of Science in medical technology and completed graduate studies in public health and epidemiology, both from the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Danielle Mauck, MPH, CPH, has been named vice president of research and sponsored programs. Most recently, Mauck served as BayCare's director of sponsored programs and research since 2019. At any given time, BayCare has around 450 health research projects underway, including some 250 sponsored clinical trials. Mauck provides directional leadership for BayCare's Grants Office, Institutional Review Board Office, Clinical Trials and Clinical Research Operations teams. She also oversees BayCare's Human Research Protections program, ensuring patient, principal investigator and institutional protections. Prior to joining BayCare, Mauck worked for the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg from 2011 – 2016, and MallTalk, Inc. from 2002 – 2011. She holds a Master of Public Health (MPH) with a concentration in public health practice from the University of South Florida in Tampa, a Bachelor of Arts in business management and visual arts from Eckerd College and an Associate of Arts in business administration from St. Petersburg College. She is Certified in Public Health (CPH) and the National Board of Public Health Examiners.

BayCare is West Central Florida's largest health care provider, serving roughly one out of every three people in the region with 16 hospitals and extensive outpatient facilities and doctor's offices in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk counties. BayCare has announced plans to build a 17th hospital in Manatee County, where it already has doctor's offices, and it delivers home care services across 13 counties. Its BayCare Medical Group is the largest multi-specialty practice in the region with 1,120 physicians and advanced practice providers.

