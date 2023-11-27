Bayer Commits to Veeva Vault CRM and Veeva OpenData Globally

Establishes connected software and data foundation for the future with next-generation life sciences CRM and harmonized customer data

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Bayer will be among the first top 20 biopharmas to move to Veeva Vault CRM worldwide, while also standardizing global customer data with Veeva OpenData. As Bayer moves to Vault CRM, the next generation of CRM for life sciences, it is harmonizing customer reference data for greater efficiency and continued innovation into the future. By unifying its global master data, Bayer will be poised to leverage AI-driven engagement across channels and geographies.

"Partnering with Veeva sets us up with the long-term technology and data foundation to gain the speed and agility needed for the complexities of modern medicine," says Patrick Moeller, global head of commercial IT and digital pharma at Bayer. "Vault CRM and Veeva OpenData are essential to driving more precise and effective customer engagement in every region and therapeutic area."

Bayer currently relies on Veeva CRM to drive omnichannel engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs) and launch new medicines across more than 80 countries. Bayer will expand its use of Veeva OpenData to replace legacy data products with consistent, high-quality customer reference data worldwide. In streamlining its global data landscape, Bayer can deliver more accurate, timely data to field teams to better serve their customers.

"Bayer and Veeva will continue our long-term partnership, working together to help its sales, medical, and marketing teams bring complex new medicines to global markets with speed and precision," said Tom Schwenger, president and chief operating officer at Veeva. "Vault CRM and Veeva OpenData will provide the foundation for commercial innovation to drive more effective on-demand engagement, expanding HCP relationships worldwide."

Keynote speakers from Bayer, along with another top 20 biopharma, will open Veeva Commercial Summit, Europe, sharing how Vault CRM is a key enabler of future commercial agility, innovation, and differentiation. Vault CRM is part of Veeva Commercial Cloud, the software foundation for commercial excellence. Veeva OpenData is part of Veeva Data Cloud, the modern data platform for life sciences that connects commercial and clinical for greater precision and speed.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services, including certain of our new solutions and applications that are still under development or not generally available. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results, availability, and any future events relating to these products and services could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 38 and 39), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

